IT Robotic Automation Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2025

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Snapshot

Robotic automation refers to a system wherein a machine or computer application mimics human actions to perform process-based tasks. Any enterprise that is dependent on labor on a large scale for general knowledge processing work, where individuals are carrying out highly transactional, high-volume process functions will enhance their capabilities with robotic process automation, which will translate into revenue.

IT-driven robotic automation is revolutionizing the way businesses work. They support workflow processes, business processes, remote infrastructure, IT support processes, and back-office work. Furthermore, they improve cycle time dramatically and help increase productivity in transaction processing while at the same time elevate the nature of work by eliminating people from monotonous, repetitive tasks.

Robotic automation technology can be applied across several industries. They are used for process automation, automated resistant, and IT support and management for improving productivity and compliance accuracy irrespective of industry and application. It can be used to carry out number of tasks to be performed quickly and accurately every time. This includes optimizing resources, cutting costs, 24by7 productivity, speed, and accuracy.

A robotic automation software works by means of a central management module that oversees the queue of tasks, monitors process completion, and allocates robotic resources as per need at any given time. As the size of an enterprise grows, the power of robotic automation can be scaled up to match changing needs. Robotic automation has the capability to track transaction successes and failures, track number of transactions and waiting time, and functional status of each robot. Not only this, it provides an alert when manual supervision is needed during process runtime.

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Overview

Robotic automation has become an integral part of major business processes across the world. These rule-based and data-driven processes are designed to help end users achieve better productivity, accuracy, and efficiency. Today, they are increasingly being used in back-office processes, workflow processes, support processes, and IT management. The global IT robotic automation market is expected to witness a phenomenal rise in the coming years as the awareness about adopting these services and solutions grows amongst end-user industries.

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Drivers and Trends

The IT industry has been embracing robotic automation and incorporating it in several processes to achieve flexibility, scalability, and efficiency along with cost reduction and improved productivity. These benefits have led to adoption of robotic automation in areas of infrastructure management and BPO management. Industries across the globe are accepting robotic automation as it reduces the burden of training and managing human resource, thereby leaving them to perform innovative tasks.

The banking and finance sector are expected to steadily adopt IT robotic automation in the coming years to bring about improvement in the services they offer. These sectors are predominantly adopting IT robotic automation to enhance their processes such as payment processing, task allocation, invoicing, query handling, compliance, and data integration. Furthermore, the shift from manual management to automated processes has allowed error-free operations, thereby improving efficiency.

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Market Potential

Pegasystems, an America-based software company, announced the launch of new artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic automation solutions that will be integrated in its customer relationship management (CRM) offerings. This technological development is projected to improve sales for the company and ensure better customer service through machine learning and desktop analytics. The new layer of intelligence is projected to help the company find opportunities of improvement through understanding processes, people, and technology and their collectively impact on the business. The amalgamation of workforce intelligence and CRM will effectively deliver better employee engagement in the near future.

Such innovations in the field of IT robotic automation are expected to solve organization inefficiencies and deliver tangible results in the near future. Thus, developing solutions and tools that offer customized answers to clients will help the players win a competitive edge over others.

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global IT robotic automation market is segmented into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America. North America dominates the global market due to early adoption of IT robotic automation in the region. The rapid pace of development in computing technologies is expected to be the primary cause for the terrific rise of the North America IT robotic automation market. Furthermore, the emergence of the IT sector is also expected to support the growth of the automaton services in the region in the coming few years.

Analysts estimate that Asia Pacific will also offer lucrative opportunities to the global IT robotic automation market. Technologically advanced nations such as China and Japan are expected to leverage the IT robotic automation market in the region in the near future. Furthermore, increasing investments in developing infrastructure in countries such India are expected to provide a major boost to the IT robotic automation market in Asia Pacific.