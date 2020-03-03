Lancet and Lancing Devices Market – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023
This report covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Lancet and Lancing Devices Market Report for 2018-2023. A lancet is a small needle with a plastic or rubber coating that fits into the top of a lancing device. Lancing devices are pen-like instruments which are used in conjunction with a lancet to draw blood to be applied to a glucose strip. Over the next five years, expert projects that Lancet and Lancing Devices will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lancet and Lancing Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, Expert considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Safety Lancets
Homecare Lancets
Segmentation by application:
Cholesterol Tests
Glucose Tests
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Roche
Lifescan
BD
Panasonic (Bayer)
Abbott
B. Braun
ARKRAY
Terumo
I-SENS
Nipro
Omron
Infopia
AgaMatrix
Smiths Medical
Sarstedt
SANNUO
Yicheng
Yuwell
Greiner Bio One
Edan
Narang Medical
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Lancet and Lancing Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Lancet and Lancing Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Lancet and Lancing Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Lancet and Lancing Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
