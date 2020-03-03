Lancet and Lancing Devices Market – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023

This report covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Lancet and Lancing Devices Market Report for 2018-2023. A lancet is a small needle with a plastic or rubber coating that fits into the top of a lancing device. Lancing devices are pen-like instruments which are used in conjunction with a lancet to draw blood to be applied to a glucose strip. Over the next five years, expert projects that Lancet and Lancing Devices will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lancet and Lancing Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Expert considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Safety Lancets

Homecare Lancets

Segmentation by application:

Cholesterol Tests

Glucose Tests

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Roche

Lifescan

BD

Panasonic (Bayer)

Abbott

B. Braun

ARKRAY

Terumo

I-SENS

Nipro

Omron

Infopia

AgaMatrix

Smiths Medical

Sarstedt

SANNUO

Yicheng

Yuwell

Greiner Bio One

Edan

Narang Medical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lancet and Lancing Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Lancet and Lancing Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lancet and Lancing Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lancet and Lancing Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

