Low Ratio Transfer Case Market Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2018-2026

Transfer case is a mechanical device that contains an arrangement of gears in order to split the power received from the engine to both axles. It is primarily used in four-wheel drive vehicles. It transfers power to both axles in the four-wheel drive mode, and only to the rear axle in the two-wheel drive mode. Low ratio and high ratio transfer cases are generally utilized in a vehicle. Low ratio transfer cases have an arrangement of gears that increases the torque output; however, it reduces the speed of the vehicle. Consequently, low ratio transfer cases are preferred for off-road conditions such as rocky terrain and steep hills.

The global low ration transfer case market is primarily driven by the increased demand for off-road heavy load carrying vehicles. Capability of low ratio transfer cases to handle a variety of surface conditions makes them suitable for various vehicles used in defense, mining, rock crawling, and off-road racing. Increase in earth moving for construction purposes, rise in preference for off-road traveling, and increased military activities across hard, rocky terrains are fueling the low ratio transfer case market across the globe.

However, the cost coupled with low rate of adoption four-wheel drive vehicles is a major restraint of the transfer case market. Demand for low ratio transfer case is sluggish, as a majority of vehicles are not used for harsh terrain applications.

The global low ratio transfer case market can be segmented based on vehicle type, type, drive type, and geography. In terms of vehicle type, the global low ratio transfer case market can be classified into three segments. Off-road vehicles are used diverse terrains where high torque is necessary, which fuels the demand for low ratio transfer case. Commercial vehicles are also employed in rocky and steep terrains and hence, need a transfer case.

Based on type, the global low ratio transfer case market can be divided into two segments. For better fuel and power efficiency several vehicle utilizes the part time transfer case which can be utilized for transforming a two wheel drive vehicle into four wheel drive vehicle as per requirement. The part time transfer case enables the vehicle to have high speed in case of normal running as well as high torque in case of steep road and rocky surface. Therefore, part-time transfer cases are popular among consumers.

In terms of drive type, the global low ratio transfer case market can be classified into two segments. Gear driven transfer case utilizes a set of gears for power transfer. This type of transfer case is strong and provides high and quiet performance. Therefore, gear driven transfer cases are preferred for heavy duty applications.

In terms of region, the global low ratio transfer case market can be segmented into five regions. North America is home to prominent mining and construction industries, and hence, demand for earth moving equipment, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and other off-road vehicles is considerably high in the region. Rise in off-road applications of vehicles and equipment is fueling the demand for low ratio transfer case in North America. Uneven surfaces, desert, and increased construction activities across Middle East & Africa are fueling the demand for low ratio transfer case.

Key players operating in the global low ratio transfer case market include BorgWarner Inc., Divgi-TTS, AVTEC LTD., AXLETECH, Jasper Engines & Transmissions, Franks Automotive Inc., BRACE Automotive, UMC ReTech, American Axle and manufacturing, Melrose Industries PLC, Fabco automotive corporation, Magna International Inc., and Power industries.

