Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Report 2019 – Growth (Status and Outlook) and Forecast till 2024

A meal kit is a subscription service that sends customers pre-portioned food ingredients and recipes for them to prepare home cooked meals. Services that send pre-cooked meals are called meal delivery services. This subscription model is an example of personalization in the food and beverage industry that is becoming more popular and wide-spread.

The first meal kit delivery service started in 2007 in Europe. The concept quickly exploded and in less than 15 years it is estimated that the industry will be worth between $3 billion and $5 billion in Global. The top reasons for buying a meal kit include: save time on meal planning, reduce prep & cook time, save time grocery shopping, and healthy recipes.

The Germany have a largest meal kit delivery service market, which dominates a 24.54% market share, with 282.55 million USD in 2017. Followed by UK and France, with a 23.37% and 11.35% respectively. With increased focus on enjoy life, the meal kit delivery service market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Meal Kit Delivery Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Meal Kit Delivery Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Meal Kit Delivery Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Meal Kit Delivery Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19463

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3: and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Ready-to-eat Food

Reprocessed Food

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4: and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Household

Office

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hello Fresh

Abel & Cole

Riverford

Gousto

Quitoque

Kochhaus

Marley Spoon

Middagsfrid

Allerhandebox

Chefmarket

Kochzauber

Fresh Fitness Food

Mindful Chef

Rewe

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19463

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Meal Kit Delivery Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Meal Kit Delivery Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Meal Kit Delivery Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Meal Kit Delivery Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Meal Kit Delivery Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]