Microchannel Reactors Market 2019, Industry Outlook, Increasing Trends Diversity and Future Scope

A microchannel reactor is a device in which chemical reactions take place in a confinement with typical lateral dimensions below 1 mm; the most typical form of such confinement are microchannels. Microchannel reactorreactors are studied in the field of micro process engineering, together with other devices (such as micro heat exchangers) in which physical processes occur. The microchannel reactor is usually a continuous flow reactor (contrast with/to a batch reactor). Microchannel reactors offer many advantages over conventional scale reactors, including vast improvements in energy efficiency, reaction speed and yield, safety, reliability, scalability, on-site/on-demand production, and a much finer degree of process control.

This report focuses on the global Microchannel Reactors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Microchannel Reactors development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Corning

Chemtrix

Little Things Factory

AM Technology

Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS

Microinnova Engineering

Uniqsis

Vapourtec

Future Chemistry

Syrris

Suzhou Wenhao

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lab Use

Production Use

Market segment by Application, split into

Specialty Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Commodity Chemicals

