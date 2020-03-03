Global Natural Gas Engine Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

Engine Family (Spark Ignited Engine, Dual Fuel Type Engine, High Pressure Direct Injection), Power Output (15KW-100KW, 100KW-399KW, 400KW-800KW, 1000-2000KW, 3000KW-4500KW), Application (Natural Gas Gensets, Natural Gas Automotive, Decentralized Energy Generation), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa).

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In engine family, spark ignited engine segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increasing adoption of engines in various applications.

In power output, 15KW – 100KW segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to high rise in smaller and portable applications.

In application, natural gas automotive segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to increased sales in vehicles and automotive industry.

The key market players for global natural gas engine market are listed below;

Cummins Inc.

Siemens

Caterpillar

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.,

INNIO

Doosan Corporation

DEUTZ AG

Wartsila

GPI

YANMAR CO. LTD.,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce plc

MAN SE

Liebherr

Niigata Power Systems Co. Ltd.

JFE Engineering Corporation

Westport

Others

