Nickel-cadmium Battery Market | Trends and Opportunities with Forecast up to 2026

Nickel-cadmium Battery Market: Overview

Nickel-cadmium battery is a rechargeable battery used in portable electronic devices such as computers, drills, camcorders, and other small battery-operated devices working on linear power discharge. Electrode is made of nickel oxide hydroxide, metallic cadmium, and an alkaline electrolyte of potassium hydroxide. Two or more batteries combined together form a battery pack. Nickel-cadmium battery retransforms electric energy into chemical energy while charging. It transforms chemical energy into electric energy during discharge.

The nickel-cadmium battery is more efficient than the lead acid battery. It has low internal resistance and can tolerate long discharge cycle. It can also get charged rapidly (usually from 20 minutes to 2 hours). However, the optimal charging time is about five hours. These batteries also last long and have low maintenance cost. Nickel-cadmium batteries are losing their popularity because of other efficient batteries and negative environmental impact of the cadmium byproduct from used cells and batteries. The use of nickel-cadmium batteries is restricted, except for some specific purposes, in some regions. Cadmium is a toxic metal. It cannot be disposed of in landfills. This leads to severe environmental pollution.

Nickel-cadmium Battery Market: Key Segments

The nickel-cadmium battery market can be segmented based on battery size and end-use applications. The minimum voltage ranges from 1.2V to 12V. Based on battery size, the nickel-cadmium battery market can be segregated into A-battery, AA-battery, AAA-battery, D-battery, C-battery, and others. In terms of end-use application, the nickel-cadmium battery market can be divided into motorized equipment such as vehicle remotes, control modules, medical instrumentation, emergency lighting, consumer electronics, and others. A size batteries are popular in older laptops and hobby battery packs. AA size batteries are used in small electronics, including electric shaver, U.S. military miles gear, while DAGR and AAA are used in many household electronic devices.

Nickel-cadmium batteries are also available in very small sizes known as button cells. They are coin shaped and the polarity is usually stamped on metal casing. Button cells are used to power small portable electronics devices such as wrist watches, pocket calculators, artificial cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, automobile keyless entry transmitters, and hearing aids. The usage of batteries is also increasing, led by the significant growth in the consumer electronics market.

Nickel-cadmium Battery Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global nickel-cadmium battery market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global nickel-cadmium battery market during the forecast period. China and India account for key share of the nickel-cadmium battery market in the region. Due to pollution and environmental constraints the nickel-cadmium battery market in North America and Europe is growing at a sluggish pace. Middle East & Africa holds moderate share of the nickel-cadmium battery market.

Nickel-cadmium Battery Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global nickel-cadmium battery market include Sanyo Corporation, Energizer, Gold Peak Batteries International Limited, Toshiba Batteries, BYD Company Ltd., Alcad, Interberg Batteries Ltd, and Varta Batteries. Most of these players have presence in the Li-Ion and Li-Ion polymer segments. Small and medium-sized regional players, especially in China and Taiwan, offer competitively priced products.