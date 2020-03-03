Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market – Global Industry Research Report 2017 – 2025

Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market: Overview

Improved I/O performance, low latency and higher data retention capability in case of sudden power loss is one of the most important factor anticipated to drive the adoption rate of NVDIMMs at an exponential rate across various application segments during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. NVDIMMs enable the system memory to be non-volatile/persistent in the event of system crash or power failure. The persistent nature of the memory enhances input/output (I/O) performance in a host of applications, improving the storage and database acceleration. In addition, Non-Volatile DIMMs are used to enhance data security, system crash recovery time, application performance and the reliability and endurance of Solid State Drives (SSDs). An NVDIMM is termed as a subsystem that incorporates the speed and endurance of a DRAM along with high data retention characteristics similar to that of a NAND flash memory. This integration makes NVDIMM a persistent memory module with very high speed and low latency. The global NVDIMM market is anticipated to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand from various datacenters and enterprise server and storage applications.

Global NVDIMM Market: Segmentation

For the purpose of providing an extensive and detailed research of the NVDIMM market, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market has been classified into NVDIMM-N and NVDIMM-F type. In addition, information related to the demand of NVDIMM across various application segments including enterprise storage and server, high-end workstation and networking equipment among others is also highlighted in this report. The others segment includes utilization of NVDIMM across various industrial applications in order to support cloud computing and to facilitate general transfer and storage of data between computers and other digital products. Moreover, cross sectional analysis of different product type and application segments across different regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

In order to support different strategic decision making, the major players in the NVDIMM market have been profiled competitively across the different broad geographical regions. In addition, the report also provides competitive analysis of the market players in which the leading strategies adopted by the key players to maintain their leading position in the market and the market share of the leading players in terms of percentage has also been highlighted in this report. Further, market attractiveness analysis in respect of product type, application and geography is also provided in this report in order to provide deep insight regarding the market.

Global NVDIMM Market: Key Trends

The report also provides assessment of various drivers that is impacting the global NVDIMM market, along with the restraints and opportunities that are anticipated to affect the demand of NVDIMM in the coming years. For each segment (such as product type and application), market dynamics analysis has also been provided in this report. The cumulative effect of all these factors helps to track different trends that is anticipated to affect the market growth. Furthermore, after taking into consideration all this factors, an extensive analysis of the region wise growth parameters of NVDIMM market along with the overall assessment during the forecast period from 2017 – 2025 has been also been furnished within this report. Furthermore, the report includes porter’s five forces analysis in order to understand the level of competition exist within the industry. Moreover, value chain analysis of the NVDIMM market is also furnished in this report for the purpose of providing a detailed analysis of various participants in the market. The value chain analysis provided in this report highlights in-depth information on different raw material suppliers, EDA vendors, IP vendors, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and NVDIMM manufacturers.

In terms of competitive landscape, the global NVDIMM market is consolidated in nature with few manufacturers holding majority of the market share. Some of the prominent manufacturers carrying out activities in the NVDIMM market across the globe includes Viking Technology Inc. (The U.S.), AgigA Tech Inc. (The U.S.) and Micron Technology Inc. (The U.S.) among others.

The NVDIMM market has been segmented as follows:

Global NVDIMM Market, by Product Type

– NVDIMM-F

– NVDIMM-N

Global NVDIMM Market, by Application

– Enterprise Storage and Server

– High-End Workstation

– Networking Equipment

– Others

