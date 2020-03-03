On-board Connectivity Market to Reach US$ 43.20 Bn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global on-board connectivity market was valued at US$ 12.32 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 13.8% from 2018 to 2026, attaining US$ 43.20 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the on-board connectivity market in 2016. This is primarily due to strong technological advancement and considerable application of on-board connectivity solutions for monitoring and communication.

Rising IT spending in the aviation industry and rapid adoption of commercial transportation services driving the global on-board connectivity market

Rising IT spending in the aviation industry and rapid adoption of commercial transportation services are the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the on-board connectivity market across the globe. Continuously growing IT spending in the aviation sector is identified as a key factor bolstering the cyber security market worldwide. Rise in IT spending in aviation will lower operating expenditure, and modern technologies such as wireless connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), automated solutions, and check-in kiosks can be installed. Apart from this, the growth of the on-board connectivity market is mainly driven by the increasing use of portable electronic devices. The growth of portable electronic devices is increasing due to the rising disposable income. The increasing use of portable devices increases the demand for connectivity everywhere, which is responsible for enhancing the demand for on-board connectivity in railways, airlines, and ships.

The growing number of air passengers worldwide is acting as a major catalyst for rising investment in the airline industry. This in turn is driving the adoption of on-board broadband connectivity. Companies are investing huge amounts to install connectivity solutions. Moreover, governments are also relaxing the allocation of spectrum for the provisioning of broadband connectivity.

On-board Connectivity Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for on-board connectivity is segmented on the basis of transportation, application, and geographic regions. Based on transportation, the market has been segmented into aviation, maritime, and railways. In 2017, the aviation segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue of the global on-board connectivity market. This is due to the increasing number of air passengers in every region and increasing air journey hours which tend to increase the demand for on-board broadband connectivity.

Based on application, the global on-board connectivity market has been segmented into entertainment, monitoring, and communication. In 2017, the entertainment segment accounted for the largest share of the market, while the communication segment is estimated to expand at a substantial rate over the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global on-board connectivity market is segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market for on-board connectivity in North America is expected to hold a governing position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to contribute prominent market share during the forecast period. Furthermore, the on-board connectivity market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Global On-board Connectivity Market: Competitive Dynamics

On-board connectivity solution providers are expanding their product portfolio through mergers and acquisitions, which provide them a larger customer base with enhanced and advanced connectivity solutions. Companies are also focusing on winning long-term contracts and providing different technologies to their customers. The global on-board connectivity market includes different players such as Alcatel-Lucent S.A, AT&T Inc., Bombardier Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Rockwell Collins, and ZTE Corporation.

