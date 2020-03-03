Ophthalmic Trial Frames Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Ophthalmic Trial Frames Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Ophthalmic trial frames are adjustable frames that are used to hold lenses during refraction test and during retinoscopy test of the eye. Ophthalmic trial frames are eyeglasses designed in such a way that different lenses can be inserted and can be used to correct refractive errors of vision. Ophthalmic trial frames are light weight, adjustable and should have a comfortable nose resting and can be adjusted to allow accurate centering. Ophthalmic trial frames usually have 3-4 compartments. First compartment is for the high powered lens, second for the spherical lens, third for the cylindrical lens and fourth for the accessory lens and prisms. Cylindrical lens compartment should be accurate and have smooth rotation. There are two main kind of Ophthalmic trial frames mainly PD fixed trial frames and adjustable trial frame which have axis rotation disc to measure the several lens holder and astigmatism. Lens of varying lengths is placed in the ophthalmic trial frames. Ophthalmic trial frames should be easy to adjust both PD and corneal alignment while providing a sure mounting for trials lens. Some ophthalmic trial frames come with a metal rim with a handle that reflects power of the lens engraved upon it.

Increase in the aging population and prevalence of eye disorders and allergies will primarily spur the ophthalmic trial frame market growth. More exposure to the digitals screens, lifestyle disease, pollution and side effects of medication which lead to dry eye, age related macular degeneration and eye allergies are major factors which drive the ophthalmic trial frames market in the forecast period. Advancements in technology such as digital screeners with good accuracy and precision have replaced the ophthalmic trial frames.

The global Ophthalmic Trial Frames Market is segmented on basis of test type, end user and geography

Segmentation by Product Type Full Aperture Frame Reduce Aperture Frame Half Eye Trial

Segmentation by End User Eye Hospital Eyeglasses Store Eye Care Centers Other



On the basis of product type global ophthalmic trial frames market is segmented into full aperture frame, reduce aperture frame and half eye trial. Full aperture trial frames accommodate up to five 38mm lenses for each eye, independent screw adjustments for PD of 48 to 80mm and side adjustable for length and angle. Reduce aperture frames are lightweight drop cell trial frame. It can hold up to four 38mm lenses for each eye and accessories may be easily inserted and extracted. Half eye trial are fixed bridge and have adjustable nose piece. Different product are used according to the eye test being done in the hospitals, eye care centers and eye glasses stores. Increase in eye disorders among young and old population have increased the demand of the ophthalmic trial frames in the market.

On the basis of geography, global ophthalmic trial frames market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to grow in the ophthalmic trial frames market due to rise in the eye disorders which is cause by more usage of the television and computers and rise in the pollution which cause allergy and dry eyes which ultimately lead to the overall increase in the ophthalmic trial frames market along with the adoption of new technology in the market. Asia Pacific is emerging due to the investment of the leading players in the ophthalmic trial frames market. New advancement and better accuracy lens and frames are used for the better precision and accuracy which will significantly increase the market of the ophthalmic trial frames.

Some of the key players present in the global ophthalmic trial frames market are Luneau, Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Ltd., AMETEK, Inc. and Reichert, Inc., ORION MEDIC, OCULUS, S4OPTIK LLC, US Ophthalmic.

