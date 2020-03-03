Organic Protein Market- Emerge as Attractive Pace 2025 l Orgain, Inc., Transparent Labs,

Organic protein is sourced from dairy cows that have a complete organic diet. Organic certification for livestock requires farmers to meet strict rules and regulations imposed by regulatory bodies. These strict regulations have resulted in an increasing consumer confidence towards the authenticity of organic protein, especially in the developed economies such as Western Europe and North America as the Organic protein is gaining traction in these markets and to cater the increasing demand, many key players are including the Organic protein product in their product portfolio.

Furthermore, increasing trend of clean label products as consumers are opting for products, which are natural with fewer chemicals and additives is also driving the growth of global organic protein market over the forecast period

Global Organic Protein Market Drivers, Trends and Restraints

Organic protein is usually more nutritious as it contains more omega 3 fatty acids than grain fed protein. Moreover, Organic protein is also rich in conjugated linoleic acid which helps in reducing fat which makes it more functional than the conventional protein.

Recently as per the trend, consumers are closely inspecting labels of products. In Europe, around 70% of customers read the front side of the pack and due to which food manufacturers are providing clean label products and claiming their clean label such as “grass-fed”, “no hormones”, no antibiotics”, “organic” etc. on the front side. Consumers in developed market pay more attention to these specifications and hence, the details on the front of the pack are very important. The consumer analysis of the label is playing an important roles in the sales of the product, and thus, in order to grab the consumer attention and to change the unhealthy image of products, manufacturers are offering clean label product which is stimulating the growth of organic protein over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing concerns among government bodies, animal welfare committees, and food manufacturers regarding unsanitary and inhumane conditions of livestock from which conventional protein is sourced, promotes opposition for these production methods. Public sentiment and legislation are favoring products such as organic meat, organic dairy, and organic protein sourced from livestock thus supplementing the growth of global organic protein market over the forecast period.

However, higher pricing than the conventional protein is anticipated to restrain the growth of organic protein market over the forecast period. Due to poor infrastructure of regulatory bodies for organic certification of livestock in several countries of APEJ region has resulted in low confidence among consumers about the authenticity of organic protein products. Thus, key players are importing organic protein based products with manufacturing origin of Europe or North American countries which translates into a substantial increase in the pricing. Hence, limiting the reach of organic protein to the higher income group consumers, thus restraining the growth of global Organic protein market over the forecast period.

Organic Protein Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography, the organic protein market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and Japan. In the global Organic Protein market, North America dominates the market value share which is then followed by Europe. Globally, the U.S. market for organic protein is anticipated to grow with a significant growth in terms of value over the forecast period. APEJ region is anticipated to show moderate the growth over the forecast period.

Organic Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Organic Protein market are Orgain, Inc., Transparent Labs, NAKED NUTRITION, Garden Of Life Inc, Opportuniteas, Reserveage, LLC, NATURAL FORCE, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., and other regional players.

Organic Protein market segmentation

Organic Protein market is classified on the basis of type, end product, distribution channel, and regions.

On the basis of type, Organic Protein market is segmented into

Whey

Casein

Milk Protein

On the basis of end product, Organic Protein market is segmented into

Ready-to-drink

Sports Supplement

Nutritional Bars

Others

