Pet Dog Insurance Market Professional Survey Report By Product, Application, Manufacturers, Sales And Segmentation To 2023
This report covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Pet Dog Insurance Market Report for 2018-2023. Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company
Over the next five years, Expert projects that Pet Dog Insurance will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pet Dog Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, Expert considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Lifetime Cover
Non-lifetime Cover
Segmentation by application:
small breed
large breed
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Petplan UK (Allianz)
Nationwide
Trupanion
Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
Hartville Group
Pethealth
Petfirst
Embrace
Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)
Direct Line Group
Agria
Petsecure
PetSure
Anicom Holding
ipet Insurance
Japan Animal Club
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pet Dog Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Pet Dog Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pet Dog Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
