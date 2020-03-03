Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Packaging Market Competitive Dynamics, Key Players, Global Outlook And Forecast To 2027

Summary

Global PET Packaging Market Growth, Demand, Future Scope, Analysis by End-user industry (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Household goods, and others), by Product (Bags, Bottles, Closures, Trays, Cups, and others), by Type (Amorphous, and Crystalline), and by Region – Global Forecast 2027

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Packaging Market Analysis

According to Market Research Future, the global PET packaging market is accounted to grow at a higher CAGR by 2027. Packaging is referred to the use of flexible packaging than rigid, as there have been many impressive new product developments, which helped to demonstrate consumers real potential of flexible packaging.

PET is denoted as polyethylene terephthalate, is a type of polyester, which can easily be shaped into plastic boxes or plastic jars for packaging of refreshments and food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and several other consumer products.

PET possesses some essential packaging properties that make it preferable over other packaging technologies. The advantageous features of PET packaging are high transparency, shiny surface, excellent stability, high-pressure, good barrier properties, and lightweight. Further, due to the outstanding quality of materials used, PET packages are virtually unbreakable, which results from no fractures while filling, transporting, and take away. Even these plastics are out of damage, injuries and therefore, PET gives optimal protection to carrying products for all consumers. Owing to these properties, PET packaging is advantageous over other packaging materials and thus igniting the PET packaging market to rise significantly.

Key Players

The key players that are involved in Global PET Packaging Market are CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada), Amcor Limited (Australia), Rexam PLC (U.K.), Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Ireland), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), KlöcknerPentaplast GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Graham Packaging (U.S.).

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Packaging Market: Drivers and Trends

The trend of sustainability includes recycling, and the use of a biodegradable form of PET is highly expected to rise during the forecast period. FDA has approved PET as a safe material for direct in use for food and beverages for at least 30 years. Several countries across the globe have started a venture of promotion for biodegradable materials for packaging, which is directly leading to the growth of PET packaging market.

Apart from this, many beverage manufacturers are now investing more in project setups for the production of cost-effective PET bottles to keep safety measures for food packing and attract a higher number of consumers as well. This activity is has increased in demands of packaging of carbonated beverages using PET and hence, fueling the growth of the overall PET packaging market.

In the latest trend of packaging, varieties of packaging options have emerged in the food and beverages industry namely, hot-filling or cold filling, which successfully increases the shelf life of the product and preserves the freshness of food items. Even the demand from the healthcare industry is also envisioned to propel the global PET packaging market to a greater extent, following food & beverages.

Global PET Packaging Market Segmentation Overview

In the reports of MRFR, the global PET Packaging Market has been segmented by type, end-user, and by-product.

By type segment, the market includes amorphous PET and crystalline PET. Of these, the amorphous PET segment seized a significant market share in 2016, as this trend is augured to continue throughout the forecast period rapidly.

By end-user segment, the market includes food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, household goods, and others.

By product segment, the market includes bags, bottles, closures, trays, cups, and others. Among these, the bottles & jars segment is leading the market share and is projected to be continually rising during the forecast period. Besides, the rising demand for cost-effective and bearable packaging in end-use industries such as food, beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care is resulting in the rise in demand for bottles and jars worldwide.

Regional Analysis

The global PET packaging market is profoundly split among numerous regional vendors. Asia-Pacific is accounted to be leading in the share of global PET packaging market owing to low labor costs, excellent industrialization, emerging economic status, and an excellent hold on food, retail, beverage, and pharmaceutical & healthcare industry. All these have played a vital role in the growth of the global PET packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region.

