Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Showing Growth of 5.43% by 2023 | Recent Research

Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Information Report by Product Type (Tractors, Combine/Combine Harvester, Sprayer, Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment, Seed Drill, Others), and by Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market analysis

Agricultural tools and equipment play an important role in different functions as per the requirements of the customers. There are several powered agricultural tools which replace the conventional methods because of its highly advanced and innovated features. With the introduction of smart agricultural tools and equipment, manual labor in the fields has been reduced to a certain extent. It has even reduced the dangerous effects of climatic changes. This type of agriculture is mainly powered by the IoT or the internet of things process that is further making the farmers enabled to go for monitoring the crucial information of the soil, air temperature, acidity, humidity, moisture through the advanced agricultural tools and equipment. The global powered agriculture equipment market is anticipated to reach the approximate market size of USD 99.89 billion by the end of the forecast period (2017-2023) by growing at a CAGR of 5.43%.

Market segmentation

The Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of its type and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is classified into sprayer, tractors, seed drill, combine harvester, soil preparation, and cultivation equipment, among others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The key players of the global powered agriculture equipment market include companies like Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (India), CNH Industrial (U.K), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), John Deere & Co. (U.S.), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Escorts Group (India), Iseki & Co. Ltd (Japan), SDF S.P.A. (Italy), CLAAS Group (Germany), Alamo Group Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in Agriculture sector

4.1.2 Rise in Global Population

4.1.3 Easy Credit and Subsidies Availability in Asian Markets

4.1.4 Rising Demand for Advanced Agricultural Machinery

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuating Weather Conditions & Farming Calendars

4.2.2 Dynamic Economic Environment

4.2.3 High Cost of Machinery

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Improved Credit Availability

4.3.2 Government Subsidies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market, By Product Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Tractors

6.1.2 Combine/Combine Harvester

6.1.3 Sprayer

6.1.4 Seed Drill

6.1.5 Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment

7 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market, By Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

Continue…

