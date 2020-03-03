Public Safety in-Building Wireless Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2025

The evaluation of the various elements of the global Public Safety in-Building Wireless Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market dynamics is highly sought after by stakeholders of all types and entrepreneurs planning to make a foray into the market. The study on the global Public Safety in-Building Wireless Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is prepared with the help of several rounds of primary research and a vast spectrum of secondary research. The application of industry-wide statistical methods to the large amount of data generated further adds credibility to the analyses. The study on the global and regional Public Safety in-Building Wireless Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market dynamics is a crucial guide to all those stakeholders, especially regulatory agencies and policy makers.

Public safety in-building wireless Distributed Antenna System (DAS) are systems which aid in communication during an emergency situation inside a building, where chances are high that electricity supply would be cut and normal modes of communication may be hampered. Public safety in-building wireless DAS are installed to enable communication in such situations. These systems allow a trapped person, during an emergency situation, to connect with rescuers. Also, such systems allow the rescue personnel to convey instructions to the persons in distress in an effective manner, thus avoiding any untoward incidents during emergency exit. Traditional public safety systems have several issues regarding effective conveyance of instructions, power failure, and limited capability to stop panic. Most public safety in-building wireless DAS are advanced systems, having higher capability and efficient power back-up systems, which allows for rapid rescue operations and effective communications during distress situations. Most DAS are designed to support the bands from multiple cellular network providers. Several vendors offer public safety in-building wireless DAS with wireless broadband connectivity and hence can effectively reach most inhabitants of a building through such connections, in a distress or emergency situation.

The market for public safety in-building wireless DAS is primarily being driven by growing stringency of fire safety protocols for buildings, globally. In the U.S., the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) requires 90% coverage of a building, for public safety systems, while the International Fire Code (IFC) stipulates public safety systems to cover 95% of a building. Such regulations and recommendations for public safety systems are required to be strictly adhered to and are expected to cover 100% of a building, in the near future. This in turn has been promoting the application of public safety in-building wireless DAS in several commercial and residential buildings, thus positively impacting the growth of the global market. Additionally, growing penetration of high speed internet technology, such as 4G and 5G, has been leading to modifications of public safety in-building wireless DAS to support such internet speeds. This in turn has enabled a wider reach and has been promoting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing trend toward making a city ‘smart’ and development of smart city projects in emerging economies, has been leading to faster application of public safety in-building wireless DAS in several residential and commercial building complexes. This has again positively impacted growth of the global public safety in-building wireless DAS market. However, the high initial cost and requirement of skilled personnel to utilize such systems during an emergency are some factors which have been restraining the growth of the market. Considering the growing safety protocol stringency in emerging economies, coupled with development of ‘smart’ cities, the market for public safety in-building wireless DAS is expected to be offer several growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The global market for public safety in-building wireless DAS has been segmented on the basis of components, into antennas, cables, master unit, remote unit, repeater and others. On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented into airports, hospitality sectors, healthcare sector, commercial buildings, and others. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America was the largest market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, during the forecast period.

Major companies active in the public safety in-building wireless DAS market are AT&T, Inc. (The U.S.), Anixter International (The U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (The U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), TE Connectivity, Ltd. (Switzerland), Cobham, plc.(The U.K.), and Smiths Group, PLC (The U.K.) among others.

