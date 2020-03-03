Q Switch Laser Market is Driven By Wide Range Of Applications In Various Industries Such As Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Defense, And Electronics

A Q-switched laser is used to emit energetic pulses by using active or passive Q switching technique. Q switch laser can pump the energy either continuously or in pulses. Q switch laser is a device which is used in various applications such as laser marking, laser welding, laser storage, pumping nonlinear frequency conversion devices, range finding, remote sensing, and laser medical treatments. In laser medical treatment, Q switched lasers are used for removal of unwanted brown spots, sun freckles, toenail fungus or tattoos from skin. In these treatment Q-switched lasers use laser beam pulses that last only for billionths of second. In Q switch laser, Nd:YaG rod is used which produces 1064nm and 532nm wavelength necessary for the ultra-high pulse applications. This is the most popular type as it can treat a wide range of tattoo colors and is effective for many other applications as well.

Market Dynamics: Global Q Switch Laser Market

The global Q switch laser market is primarily driven by wide range of applications in various industries such as healthcare, industrial automation, defense, and electronics among others. Incorporation of advanced features in healthcare industry, Q-switched laser technology plays an important role in tattoo removal treatment, skin rejuvenation treatment, toenail fungus treatment, and vascular lesions treatment among others. Patients of all ages, and genders seek tattoo removal and most of the patients are female. After few years more patients experience regret for having a tattoo and they seek for laser tattoo removal in hopes of regaining control over their skin. Along with this, vascular lesions which are commonly referred as spider veins can be treated successfully with Q-switched laser. Vascular lesions are usually red or purple and form in any shape and size. Q-switched laser emit laser energy to collapse the veins while surrounding skin tissue remains unharmed. Considering all these factors, Q switch laser market is expected to show significant growth in coming years due to its increasing use in healthcare industry. Moreover, in industrial automation, Q switched laser plays very important role in laser marking, laser cutting, laser welding, and laser storage. With the help of Q switch laser, these processes are cost efficient and can be performed with high accuracy. As a result of these factors, Q switch laser market is anticipated to show prominent growth during the forecast period. One of the major restraining factor to the Q switch laser market is increasing use of PicoWay Nd:YAG laser. As it uses high power and short pulse duration to destroy the ink of tattoo as compared to Q-switched laser. However, Q-switched lasers used in healthcare industry for various medical applications, such as laser tattoo removal which is expected to offer significant growth opportunity to the global Q switch laser market. As tattoo removal is one of the main trend in young generation to have control over their skin.

Market Segmentation: Global Q Switch Laser Market

The global Q switch laser market has been segmented based on type, end-use industry, application, and geography. Based on type, the global Q switch laser market is classified into Q-switched Nd:YAG laser, Q-switched ruby laser, and alexandrite laser. Based on end-use industry, the market can be segmented into healthcare, metal and machinery, automotive, defense, and electronics. Based on application, the market can be segmented into laser marking, laser welding, laser storage, laser heat treatment, semiconductor manufacturing, defense and military laser technology, and laser medical treatment among others. Laser medical treatment can be further sub-segmented into laser tattoo removal, pigmented lesion removal, vascular lesion removal, skin rejuvenation, and toenail fungus treatment. Additionally, based on geography the market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global Q-switch laser market with significant developments include EKSPLA, Coherent, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Lutronic, Cutera, Astanza Laser, Quanta System S.p.A., Fotona, Cocoon Medical, Guangzhou Renlang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Ruixi Aesthetic Equipment Co., Limited, and Beijing Hopelaser Technology Co., Ltd., among others.