Rise In Cases Of Diabetes Across Worldwide Boosts Drives Genetic Testing Market During Forecast Period

Diabetes mellitus is also known as diabetes, is a cluster of metabolic disorders which escalates the high blood sugar level for long period. This disorder can lead to serious health problems such as (stroke, heart disease, even death) if it is properly diagnosed. There are four main types of diabetes such as type 1, type 2, type 3 and gestational diabetes. The diagnosis of the diabetes depend on the type of diabetes. For instance, random blood sugar test, glycated hemoglobin test, fasting blood sugar test, are the common tests for diabetes 1 and diabetes 2 whereas initial glucose challenge test can be recommended for gestational diabetes. However, genetic testing is an innovative approach for diagnosis of diabetes which determines the changes in chromosomes, proteins and genes. In this test, human saliva is screened for diabetes- this test won’t confirm whether someone has diabetes but this test provides several information whether someone is at the risk of becoming diabetic.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people had grown by 4.1% since last five years. The global genetic testing market for diabetes is primarily driven by the rise in cases of diabetes across worldwide, diagnosis and treatment rate. Conversely, the growth of the global genetic testing market for diabetes may be hampered by the limited awareness about the genetic testing and less adoption of genetic testing for diagnosis of diabetes in the upcoming future. On the other hand, increasing research and development expenditure by the major companies, strategic alliance among the major companies, technological advancement, ongoing research etc. will provide the global genetic testing market for diabetes an opportunity to propel during the forecast period.

The global genetic testing market for diabetes can be classified into type of diabetes and end user. In terms of type of diabetes, the global genetic testing market for diabetes can be segmented into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes and others. Type 2 diabetes segment was estimated to capture the maximum market share in the global genetic testing market for diabetes in 2017 followed by type 1 diabetes segment. By end-user, the global genetic testing market for diabetes can be classified into hospitals, independent clinics and others (academic and research organizations and household settings). The hospitals segment hold the major market share in the global genetic testing for diabetes in 2017, owing to the wide availabilities of the genetic testing panels in the hospitals, presence of skilled professionals etc.

Geographically, the global genetic testing market for diabetes can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. According to the CDC, more than 100 million of American adults have been suffering from diabetes or pre-diabetes (10% of the American adults is confirmed cases of diabetes). The genetic testing market for diabetes in North America hold the maximum market share in 2017, owing to significant number of diabetic population, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of diabetes, strong medical infrastructure. In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. accounted for major share of the genetic testing market for diabetes market in 2017, while the market in Italy and Spain is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Highly developed health care industry, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of diabetes, string research and development, and participation of small companies in the market are the key factors which supported Germany, France, and the U.K. to capture the leading share of the genetic testing market for diabetes in Europe in 2017.

