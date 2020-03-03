Rugged Expansion Foreseen by Global Portable Gas Detection Market Report 2018-2026 | ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Portable Gas Detection Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report on the global portable gas detection market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and policy and regulations which are expected to influence the growth of the portable gas detection market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Million Units) across different geographies.

Global Portable Gas Detection Market: Trends and Opportunities

This report on the portable gas detection market cover all the products that are categorized based on application, gas type, and industry. Rapid investment in mining sectors and oil & gas industries is seen as a key driver of the portable gas detection equipment market across the globe. Increasing demand from the oil & gas, mining, and chemical industry is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the portable gas detection equipment market in the coming years. Governments of various countries across the world are promoting the usage of portable gas detectors in order to reduce undue accidents and prevent physical hazards which is also driving the portable gas detection equipment market.

Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market: Key Segments

The portable gas detection equipment market has been segmented based on product type, gas type, application, and geography. The market has been segmented on the basis of product into wearable and non-wearable. Based on gas type, the market is segmented into combustible, oxygen, and toxic. Further, the portable gas detection equipment market based on application is segmented into single gas and multiple gas. Based on industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, mining, building/ construction, wastewater treatment, fire services, chemical & pharmaceutical, and others.

Geographically, the report classifies the industry into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of value in the portable gas detection equipment market. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the portable gas detection equipment market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition is also included in the report. Value chain analysis that shows work flow in the portable gas detection equipment market and identifies raw material supplier providers and distribution channels of this industry is also covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends have been added in the report. It also covers segment wise incremental opportunity analysis and country wise econometric analysis which shows a country’s economic information, which includes population, GDP, consumer spending per capita, disposable income per capita, and purchasing power parity. Furthermore, the report also covers competition matrix of key players in the scope of study.

Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares a segment’s attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The same has also been provided for each segment in terms of product type, gas type, and application.

Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global portable gas detection equipment based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments of leading players in the portable gas detection equipment market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global portable gas detection equipment market include Honeywell International Inc., MSA, Riken Keiki Co., Ltd., Industrial Scientific Corporation, Dragerwerk, Halma Plc, Trolex Ltd., General Electric Co., Emerson Electric Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global portable gas detection market has been segmented as follows

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Product Type

Wearable

Non-wearable (Sniffer)

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Gas Type

Combustible

Oxygen

Toxic

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Application

Single Gas

Multiple Gas

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Industry

Oil & Gas

Mining

Building/ Construction

Wastewater Treatment

Fire Services

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Others (Utilities & General Industry)

