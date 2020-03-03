SCBA Cylinder Market 2019 Growth Rate by Application, Manufacturers and Forecast by 2023
This report covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global SCBA Cylinder Market Report for 2018-2023. A self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) sometimes referred to as a compressed air breathing apparatus (CABA), or simply breathing apparatus (BA), is a device worn by rescue workers, firefighters, and others to provide breathable air in an immediately dangerous to life or health atmosphere (IDLH). SCBA cylinder is used to storage the compressed air.material of the SCBA cylinder includes steel, aluminum, composite. Over the next five years, Expert projects that SCBA Cylinder will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of SCBA Cylinder market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, Expert considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Composite SCBA Cylinders
Steel SCBA Cylinders
aluminium lined (Type 3) SCBA cylinders
plastic-lined (Type 4) cylinders
Segmentation by application:
fire fighting
industrial use
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Worthington Industries
Luxfer Gas Cylinders
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives:
To study and analyze the global SCBA Cylinder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of SCBA Cylinder market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global SCBA Cylinder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the SCBA Cylinder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
