Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018-2026

Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) is the process of creating a map with the help of an unmanned vehicle or a robot that navigates the environment. Simultaneous localization and mapping is a system used in robotic cartography or robot mapping. This process uses a complex array of computations, algorithms, and sensory inputs to navigate. It allows the remote creation of geographic information system (GIS) data in circumstances where the surroundings are dangerous for humans to map.

A driving factor for the global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) market is rise in the adoption simultaneous localization and mapping in UAV, robots, and augmented reality applications. With the help of simultaneous localization and mapping technology, accuracy has improved significantly. The demand for simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology is projected to rise during the forecast period, due to its superior accuracy and negligible hardware requirement. Moreover, an increase in the adoption of automation across industries in emerging countries is likely to further fuel market growth. Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology depends on the static world assumption of restricting the sensor and constructing a map of the environment. This means that nothing in the scene is moving concerning the mapped environment. If the environment changes, the SLAM system can become lost as its location relative to the static map it has built becomes meaningless. This is likely to hamper the market in the coming years. The unmanned aerial vehicle application of the simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology is expected to gain traction and is estimated to create significant opportunities in the coming years.

The global simultaneous localization and mapping market can be segmented based on technique, type, motion, platform, application, and geography. Based on technique, the simultaneous localization and mapping market can be classified into topological SLAM, EKF SLAM, fast SLAM, graph-based SLAM, scan matching, approximation, and others. In terms of type, the simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) market can be divided full SLAM, online SLAM, and integrations (marginalization). Based on motion, the simultaneous localization and mapping market can be classified into 2D and 3D motion. In terms of platform, the simultaneous localization and mapping market can be categorized into robot, autonomous vehicle, reef monitoring, planetary rovers, unmanned aerial vehicle, and others. Based on application, the simultaneous localization and mapping market can be categorized into government, military, defense, automotive, manufacturing, logistics, and others.

In terms of geography, the global simultaneous localization and mapping market can be classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) market during the forecast period. This is due to the strong presence of commercial and non-commercial drone camera manufacturers in the region. Europe is estimated to account for a leading share of the global simultaneous localization and mapping market during the forecast period, due to an increase in demand for robots across various industries. The simultaneous localization and mapping market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future, owing to development in the automotive industry in emerging countries such as India, China, etc.in the region. The simultaneous localization and mapping market in South America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate rate due to development in mapping technologies in domestic robots applications.

Key players operating in the global simultaneous localization and mapping market are focusing on strengthening their presence through research and development, product launches, collaborations and partnerships, and acquisitions. Enterprises are also seeing enormous potential for the simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology in autonomous vehicles applications. For instance, Alphabet, Inc., a multi-industry company based in California, U.S., uses simultaneous localization and mapping in its self-driving cars. It is researching the technology under its fully owned subsidiary Waymo. Additionally, the launch of simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology in robots and UAVs has led to new launches and innovations. For instance, in July 2018, Parrot SA, a wireless products manufacturer based in Paris, launched ’SLAM dunk.’ It is system that can be attached to any UAV to provide it with a free operation feature. Major companies operating in the global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) market include Aethon Inc., Wikitude GmbH, Vision Robotics Corporation, Apple Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Google LLC, Mobile Industrial Robots ApS, SLAMcore Limited, Kuka AG, Ascending Technologies GmbH, and Apple Inc..

