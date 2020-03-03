Solid Surface and Other Cast Polymers Market Report 2019-2024 – Global Market size to reach USD 30600 million by 2024

The cast polymer industry is multifaceted. Its many products, however, can be grouped into three general categories, differentiated by the materials and manufacturing methods used, as engineered composites, solid surface, engineered stone. The cast polymer offer strength and durability in kitchens and bathrooms, making them a popular choice with homeowners, builders and decorators.

In 2017, the largest consuming region was Asia, followed by North America and Europe; China was the largest consuming country, with 30.7% of the total. The solid surface & other cast polymers industry is mature and largely dependent on general economic conditions. Consumption growth will be highest in North America, with CAGR of about 7.6% for 2017-2024; China’s consumption will increase at an average annual rate of 5.6% during 2017-2024.

Request a Sample pages Click here:

At present, the industry is highly fragmented due to the abundant raw materials and relatively simple technology. Hundreds of manufacturers are located around the world. The top five global manufacturers only hold 8% of global production share. Among these manufacturers, Cosentino, DuPont, Caesarstone, Cambria and Compac are major global leaders.

Quality solid surface or quartz stone is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Globally, the solid surface & other cast polymers market is mainly driven by growing demand for residential application. To increase the profitability and competitiveness, solid surface & other cast polymers manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process.

According to this study, over the next five years the Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 30600 million by 2024, from USD 18700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Solid Surface

Engineered Stone

Engineered Composites

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

Bathroom

Others

GET FREE SAMPLE COPY CLICK HERE

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cosentino

DuPont

Caesarstone

Cambria

Compac

VICOSTONE

Santa Margherita

Hanwha L&C

LG Hausys

Lotte Advanced Materials

Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces

Formica

Cimstone

Kuraray

Diresco

Aristech Surfaces

Agglonord

Stone Italiana

Technistone

EOS Surfaces

California Crafted Marble

Central Marble Products

US Marble

Lehigh Surfaces

Aurora Stone

AGCO

Chuanqi Compound Stone

Bitto

CXUN

MEGANITE

Foshan Rongguan

PengXiang Industry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

GET FREE SAMPLE COPY CLICK HERE

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]