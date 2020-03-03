Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Research Report 2019 – Growth and Forecast till 2024

Solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (SSBR) are the products of polymerization of butadiene-1,3 and styrene in hydrocarbon solvent with lithium-organic catalyst. SSBR is widely used in tire, industrial rubber, cable and footwear industries. Wide use of SSBR is explained by high technical properties of the rubbers based on them. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of SSBR brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the SSBR field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD xx million by 2024, from USD xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments-

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Styrene Content <60%

Styrene Content >60%

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Shoes

Tires

Electrically Insulating Materials

Others

This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil

APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Asahi Kasei

Firestone

JSR

LANXESS

Michelin

Goodyear

Trinseo?

Kumho Petr

Dynasol

Zeon

LG Chem

Eni

Sibur

Sumitomo

TSRC

Chi Mei

NKNH

Karbochem

Sinopec

CNPC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

