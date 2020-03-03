Special Engineering Plastics Market – Key Growth Factors and Forecast up to 2026

Special Engineering Plastics Market: Overview

Of late, demands for not only greater use of polymeric materials, but also the development of polymeric materials with specific properties, in certain industries such as the automotive and transport, electrical and electronics, packaging, building & construction, and sports & leisure, has increased. Individual resins carry performance limitations & users impose increasingly higher requirements on material of low cost, high & diversified performances. So special engineering plastics emerged as a potential solution to meet these demands. In order to meet these requirements, research is being carried out on many new polymers. Special engineering plastics function under rigorous mechanical, electronic, and chemical conditions. These type of applications commonly involve more than one of these conditions. Special engineering plastics, also known as super engineering plastics.

Special Engineering Plastics Market: Trends & Development

Special engineering plastics can be tailored according to the needs of end-users. This is a key advantage of special engineering plastics. Special engineering plastics are widely used in the automotive & healthcare industry. Advancement in production technology is leading to the manufacture of innovative products of special engineering plastics. These new products are anticipated to be used in technologically advanced end-use products. This is anticipated to drive the demand for special engineering plastics in the near future. However, special engineering plastics products are costly and out of the scope for wide scale application.

Special Engineering Plastics Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the special engineering plastics market can be classified into Aromatic Polyester (ARPES), Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Polyethernitrile (PEN), Polyetherimied (PEI), Polyethersulfone (PES), Polyamideimide (PAI), Fluoropolymers (PTFE & Other FPs), Polyimide (PI), and Others. Special engineering plastics has many types with high performance, but its price is very expensive. Because of its special molecular structure, quality stability is not easy to control, & it requires high quality mold. Applications of PEEK include automotive engine parts, oil wells, aerospace, while applications of PEI include car lens reflector, TFT cassettes, and hard disk components.

Based on end-use industry, the special engineering plastics market can be divided into automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, packaging, building & construction, consumer goods, industrial applications, health care, and others. Various applications of special engineering plastics are being explored in different industries. Primary applications for engineering plastics comprise low friction components, heat and chemical resistant units, electrical components, housings, transmission applications, and building and construction.

Special Engineering Plastics Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the special engineering plastics market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are the major regions of the global special engineering plastics market. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the leading region of the special engineering plastics market during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa exhibit significant potential for the special engineering plastics market.

Special Engineering Plastics Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the special engineering plastics market are Arkema, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Centroplast Engineering Plastics GmbH, Cytec Solvay Group, DSM Engineering Plastics, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, ELANTAS GmbH, Ensinger, NTN Corporation, PolyPLASTY sro, Quadrant AG, RTP Company, SABIC, TOYOBO CO., LTD., and Victrex plc.