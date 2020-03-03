“Stomach Inflammation Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

The global Stomach Inflammation Market has been exclusively and elaborately examined in this report while taking into account some of the most pivotal factors holding the capability to influence growth. For the said forecast tenure, the report has shed light on critical market dynamics, which include trends, opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers. The analysts have provided ample of information on the growth of the market across various regions and using estimations in terms of revenue. Market segmentation is another crucial part of the study where the report unveils significant growth opportunities in various segments of the global Stomach Inflammation Market.

Atopic gastritis is chronic inflammation of gastric mucosa, and it is a histopathological condition associated with gastric glandular cell and replacement by fibrous tissue, intestinal type epithelium, and pyloric type glands. It mainly associated H. Pylori bacterial infection, and autoimmunity directed against gastric glandular cell. Symptoms include stomach pain, loss of appetite, nausea, unexpected weight loss, iron deficiency anemia.

There is a high chance for the development of pernicious anemia in autoimmune atrophic gastritis Individual due to the loss of anti-intrinsic antibodies and parietal cell mass. Atrophic gastritis associated with H. Pylori are at high risk of developing gastric carcinoma and is frequently asymptomatic. Individuals associated with chronic atrophic gastritis develop hypergastrinemia and low gastric acid output which may lead to carcinoid tumors and enterochromaffin-like cell hyperplasia. Atrophic gastritis develops at childhood and if, it is left untreated atrophic gastritis progress throughout the lifespan. Treatment mainly includes antibiotics for eliminating H. Pylori bacteria. Symptomatic treatment includes vitamin B-12 injections. Proton pump inhibitors used to control the acidity of the stomach. Autoimmune atrophic gastritis associated with gastric polyps, pernicious anemia, and adenocarcinoma. Atrophic gastritis diagnosed by low levels of B-12, low levels of pepsinogen, high levels of gastrin and intrinsic factors.

Atrophic Gastritis treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Atrophic gastritis is associated with loss of gastric gland and is a progressive condition with the replacement of metaplasia. It is asymptomatic and associated with large complications like gastric carcinoma, hyperplasia, hypergastrinemia, increased risk of heart attack in elderly. The frequency of atrophic gastritis is unknown due to it is mostly asymptomatic. Atrophic gastritis is extremely common and is highly prevalent in different parts of the globe. In atrophic gastritis, eradication of H. Pylori is highly complicated, and it requires follow-up for several years. Eradication of H. Pylori reduces the risk of developing cancers in late stages. Mortality and morbidity associated with atrophic gastritis are depended on underlying complications of diseases. Atrophic gastritis requires a continuous management because recurrence of illness is high. All these factors act as a driver in the robust growth of the atrophic gastritis treatment market.

Antibiotic resistance and lack of patient compliance are main factors associated with poor outcomes of the treatment. These factors are also affecting the growth of the atrophic gastritis treatment market.

Atrophic Gastritis treatment Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Drug Type

Coating Agents

Antibiotics

Vitamin B-12

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Atrophic Gastritis treatment Market: Market Overview

Global Atrophic Gastritis treatment market witnessed rapid growth due to rising demand for potential health benefits. Manufacturers shifted towards Bismuths containing drugs due to the high resistance to traditional medicines. In most of the case, triple therapy (Combinations of three different type of antibiotics) is administered. The rate of antibiotic resistance is also increasing with usage and manufacturers are more focused towards developing combination therapy. The future of Atrophic Gastritis treatment market is anticipated to grow at double CAGR during the forecast period.

Atrophic Gastritis treatment Market: Region-wise Overview

Global Atrophic Gastritis treatment Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific & Japan, The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America by region wise. North America dominates the global Atrophic Gastritis treatment Market due to the high awareness among the patients, and in North America, USA is a major stakeholder due to the strong players. Europe and Asia-pacific are the fastest growing market in Atrophic Gastritis treatment Market due to high incidence. The economic conditions in Asia-pacific region rise the Atrophic Gastritis treatment market to new heights. The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America are also showing significantly less growth because of less knowledge regarding Atrophic Gastritis treatment during the forecasted period.

Atrophic Gastritis treatment Market: Key Participants

The key participants in Atrophic Gastritis treatment Market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, PERNIX Therapeutics, Perrigo Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Others. The companies are mainly focusing on intense marketing to convey health benefits of atrophic gastritis treatment market.

