Supercapacitor Market – Global Industry Research Report 2018 – 2026

Supercapacitor Market – Overview

The “Supercapacitor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”report provides analysis of the supercapacitor market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the supercapacitor market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries,South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the supercapacitor market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global supercapacitor market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period. The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global supercapacitor market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Supercapacitor Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global supercapacitor market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including application, type, and product. Based on application, the global supercapacitor market is divided into automotive, industrial, energy, consumer electronics, and others. Others includes aerospace, military, and sensor technology. Based on product, the market is segmented into double layer supercapacitor, pseudocapacitors, and hybrid capacitors. Based on type, the market is divided into supercapacitor module, supercapacitor weldable cells, and board mounted supercapacitors.

Global Supercapacitor Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-handinformation on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Supercapacitor Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights wellestablished players of the market includingPanasonic Corporation, Maxwell Technologies Inc., Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Ioxus Inc. and LS Mtron. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating supercapacitors. For instance,in May 2018, Panasonic Corporation launched the LF series of electric double layer supercapacitors with a significant focus on lifetime hours and low resistance.

The global supercapacitor market can be segmented as follows

Global Supercapacitor Market, by Application

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Energy

– Consumer Electronics

– Others

Global Supercapacitor Market, by Product

– Double Layer Supercapacitor

– Pseudocapacitor

– Hybrid Capacitor

Global Supercapacitor Market, by Type

– Supercapacitor Module

– Supercapacitor Weldable Cell

– Board Mounted Supercapacitor

Global Supercapacitor Market, by Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

AsiaPacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

