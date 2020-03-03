Tendinitis Treatment Market Research Report – Americas & Europe Forecast till 2023

Tendinitis Treatment Market Information: By Type (Achilles Tendinitis, Supraspinatus Tendinitis, Tennis or Golfer’s Elbow, De Quervain’s Tenosynovitis), By Treatment (Diagnosis, Therapy, Shock Wave Therapy or Surgery, Medical Devices, Devices), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Research Centers, Academic Institutes) – Americas & Europe Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Tendinitis is the swelling of the thick cords, ligament, that attache the muscles deep down the bone. The swelling happens because of sudden damage to the ligament, redundant development of diabetes, rheumatoid joint inflammation, gout, Reiter’s disorder or lupus. Tendinitis is observed to be pervasive among the sportspersons and is one of the basic sport wounds in the players, particularly tennis, golf and others. Different pharmacological and non-pharmacological medications are accessible for the treatment of tendinitis. However, surgery is one of the last solutions for tendinitis. Rising prevalence of tendinitis among the geriatric population and sports injuries is expected to boost the market growth for the tendinitis market. The Americas & Europe market for tendinitis treatment is expected to reach the approx value of USD 13,099.0 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the estimated period.

Market segmentation

The Americas & Europe tendinitis treatment market is classified on the basis of its type, end user, treatment, and regional demand. On the basis of type, the market is divided into supraspinatus tendinitis, De Quervain’s tenosynovitis, Achilles tendinitis, tennis or golfer’s elbow, and others. On the basis of its end user, the market is sectioned into medical research centers, hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, among others. Based on its treatment, the market is segmented into therapy, diagnosis, shock wave therapy or surgery, devices, medical devices, and others.

Regional analysis

Based on its regional analysis, the market is classified into global regions including the Americas and the Europe where America is the largest market known for the tendinitis treatment.

Major players

Some of the key players in Americas & Europe Tendinitis Treatment Market are Abbott (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Germany), Merck & Co. Inc. (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K), Bayer (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

2.5 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research Methodology

3.2 Secondary Research Methodology

3.3 Market Share Analysis

3.4 Market Pricing Approach

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of sports injuries (weightage 35%)

4.2.2 Increasing geriatric population (weightage 30%)

4.2.3 Increasing prevalence of patients suffering from diabetes and rheumatoid

arthritis (weightage 35%)

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Side effects of the treatment

4.4 Opportunity

4.5 Mega Trends

4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.7 Number of patients not seeking treatment

4.8 Product opportunity

4.8.1 Introduction

4.8.2 Medical Bands

4.8.2.1 Disadvantages

4.8.2.2 Product Opportunity

4.8.3 OTC drugs

4.8.3.1 Disadvantages

4.8.3.2 Product Opportunity

4.8.4 Novel Treatment Options

4.8.4.1 Eccentric exercises

4.8.4.2 Intratissue Percutaneous Electrolysis

4.8.4.3 Sclerosant Injections

4.8.4.4 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy

4.8.4.5 Ayurvedic Treatment for Tendinitis

4.8.4.6 Stem Cells

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.1.3 Threat of new entrants

5.1.4 Threat of substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 R&D

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution & sales

5.2.4 Post-sales monitoring

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Investment Opportunity Analysis

6 Americas & Europe Tendinitis Market, by Type

6.1 Introductions

6.2 Tennis or Golfer’s Elbow

6.3 Achilles Tendinitis

6.4 Supraspinatus Tendinitis

6.5 De Quervain’s Stenosing Tenosynovitis

6.6 Others

7 Americas & Europe Tendinitis Market, by Treatment

7.1 Introductions

7.2 Therapy

7.3 Diagnosis

