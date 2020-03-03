Terminal Management Systems Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

The global market for Terminal Management Systems has been significantly growing and its demand is increasing globally due to the positive factors that drive the market is its favor. The report that have a global platform helps the decision makers to take reliable decisions that deal with specified industry clients. Although the concentration is on the stakeholders that are connected through a value chain in the market but sometimes government agencies and venture capitalists also requires the specifications of a certain market. The report flows in a manner in which the market is segmented into smaller aspects that throw light on aggregators that will increase the demand for Terminal Management Systems market.

Terminal management system runs, manages and supports wide-ranging terminal networks from central and remote locations for sectors including oil and gas and chemical as well as banking and manufacturing sector. They help in managing and monitoring numerous terminals from a single location in a well-planned manner. Thus, terminal management systems help in aligning business objectives with its technology solutions. They offer a flexible and scalable solution thus ensuring security and safety at industry’s several locations. Apart from this, terminal management systems provide other functionalities including storing and distributing data in real time. They are largely being deployed for faster growth and streamlining business processes.

Seamless integration between various business operations and cost control through terminal management systems are the driving factors for terminal management systems market. Owing to the rapidly developing technology, terminal management system provide standardization of business processes which also includes centralized system for real-time monitoring and reporting. Moreover, terminal management systems provide effective contract management and planning which results in business growth owing to association between clients and partners. With increasing number of locations, the cost associated to personnel and operational requirement increases which can be reduced by deploying a terminal management system. Thus, it is expected to result in effective utilization of resources and assets of a company, further optimizing cost allocation of a project.

Threats affecting the terminal management systems market is the lack of technical expertise to undertake a terminal management solution and development of business-critical modules. However, these days, industries are shifting towards outsourcing and contracting in and out terminal management alternatives to reduce personnel and operational cost with increasing locations.

New opportunities that are expected to signal growth to terminal management systems market include the increasing demand from oil and gas industries across the world. Oil and gas is a critical industry vertical that needs proper monitoring, and control for extraction, storage as well as distribution. At present, several oil and gas industries are implementing terminal management solutions to design a purpose-driven approach for their increasing number of locations. Since, terminal management system ensures a safe and automatic functioning of business management operations, it is expected to explore opportunities in the oil and gas industry vertical in all the phases, upstream, midstream and downstream in the forthcoming period.

Terminal management systems market can be segmented on the basis of project type, offering, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of project type, terminal management systems market can be segmented into Brownfield project and Greenfield project. Greenfield is a project that constructs new facilities in a country outside its own headquartered country while Brownfield is a project that upgrades or modifies existing structure. On the basis of offering, the terminal management systems market can be segmented into software and services. The services can be further segmented into professional services and managed services. On the basis of industry vertical, the market can be segmented into oil and gas, chemical, and others. Oil and gas industry can be further segmented into upstream, midstream, and downstream. The others segment comprises of banking and financial services, manufacturing, automobile among others. On the basis of geography, terminal management systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Some of the key players in the terminal management systems market include Honeywell International, Inc., Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., General Atomics Corp., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Corporation, Implico GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc.., Schneider Electric., Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, and Glasswerks, AC2, Inc., Agidens International NV, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Toptech Systems, Inc., and Dearman Systems, Inc., Tema Business Systems.

