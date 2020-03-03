Tonic Water Market – Fostering Strategies to Expand the Demand of Industry ll Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

Tonic water is defined as a carbonated drink which consists of quinine as a major ingredient. Quinine is a medication that was used to treat malaria and other diseases. Due to the bitter taste of quinine, tonic water was initially used as a palatable way to consume quinine medicine but has gained popularity as a drink mixer in gin and vodka-based alcoholic drinks.

Quinine is no longer used as the primary medication for malaria due to the emergence of other treatment options and drugs but is included in the WHO list of essential medicines.

Global Tonic Water Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The rapidly increasing interest in direct consumption of tonic water is an important driver for the market. This consumption is a result of the various factors such as the growing consumer interest in drinks that are non-alcoholic, not too sweet and can mimic the feel of drinking alcoholic beverages. Tonic water best fits this description and is therefore witnessing a rapid growth in recent years.

The other important factor in the tonic water market is the growth of the market beyond traditional or regular tonic water. Several companies have launched tonic water products that are more diverse in terms of flavor, texture, pricing, ingredients, calorie content, and packaging. This fact can be witnessed in the launch of products containing ingredients such chocolate, lemongrass, and pomegranate. The optimization of ingredients, such as use of naturally sourced quinine and natural sweeteners instead of sugar, is also a key driver for the market.

The market faces regulation in two aspects: level of quinine usage and labelling requirements. As per the U.S. FDA, quinine can be used in food and beverage products if the quinine content in the respective product doesn’t exceed 83 parts per million, and if the presence of quinine in the product is clearly mentioned on the product label.

Global Tonic Water Market Segmentation

The tonic water market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and, distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into regular tonic water, low-calorie tonic water, herb/essential oil-infused tonic water, flavored tonic water and others. The regular tonic water has a high market share owing to a strong historical usage but is on a declining trend due to the rapid growth of other segments. Flavored tonic water and herb/essential oil-infused tonic water are expected to witness rapid growth. Low-calorie tonic water is a relatively new segment and is expected to perform well due to increasing consumer preference for healthy food and beverage products.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into alcoholic drinks, direct consumption and, others. The alcoholic drinks segmented is further divided into gin and others. The gin sub-segment holds the highest market share and is expected to grow well in Asian regions. The direct consumption segment is also growing due to the increasing adoption of enhanced and premium tonic water products.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, bar and nightclubs, and others. Hypermarkets/supermarket segment is expected to grow well owing to increased penetration in Asian countries and the development of new and innovative tonic water products. The bar and nightclubs segment is also expected to grow at a high rate.

Global Tonic Water Regional Market Segmentation

The tonic water market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa is covered in the report.

