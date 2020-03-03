“Touch Screen Navigation System Market Competition: Forecast 2017-2025, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Analysis” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

The global “Touch Screen Navigation System Market” report is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the “Touch Screen Navigation System Market”. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.

Automotive touch screen control system market is expected to grow due to increasing popularity for the automotive touch screens among various consumers. As, the automotive touch screen provide ease of functioning and various attractive features. Various prominent companies from automotive industry are adopting and innovating the automotive touch control system in their vehicles to attract various consumers. For instance, Tesla’s new Model S has come up with the significant in-car multimedia system with a 17-inch capacitive touch screen control with various features including a music player, hand-free calling, a navigation system, climate controls, a rear-view camera and other features. Moreover, Luxury German automakers BMW has come up with an innovative touch screen control system wherein user can move his/her finger in a counter-clockwise or clockwise circle in front of the touchscreen to change the stereo volume. There are several other unique features that make Automotive touch screen control system ideal to be use in car, which are attracting the attention of lot of consumers. Automotive touch screen control system can identify touches from drivers with long fingernails or gloved fingers, allowing the driver to operate the screen in all situations. People can avoid accidental activation of a radio or changing the temperature of a car by setting the screen to filter out accidental touches based on shape, size, opacity and pressure.

Various safety issues with respect to the automotive touch screen can hamper the growth of the automotive touch screen control system market. Touch screen or a navigation system available in a vehicle can distract the driver and huge number of people are injured and killed every year around the world by distracted driving. Due to these safety concerns many car-manufacturing companies are re-adding physical controls back to the touchscreen dashboard. For instance, a car manufacturing company Ford plans to re-add knobs and buttons to its high-technology dashboards, after receiving drivers complained that touchscreen infotainment systems made common tasks such as adjusting volume demand lot of attention. However, with evolving technology number of companies in automotive space is trying to overcome this issue. For instance, Ford’s SYNC operating system sends messages dictated by the driver and reads incoming messages aloud. Its new feature allows parents to block texts and calls when teens are driving. GM is developing eye-tracking technology that detects when drivers glance away at a text.

Increasing investment in the research and development activity with respect to the touch screen control system technology is expected to create novel opportunity for the automotive touch screen control system market. For instance, Apple has patented a touchscreen car display interface that will control a wide array of features that can be perform hands-free including navigation, music, heating, windshield wipers, and defrosters. Various automotive touch screen control system-manufacturing companies are providing touch screen customization to various users including touchscreen with added discrete touch keys and different size touch screen according to the user’s requirement. It could attract number of consumers towards automotive touch screens.

Automotive touchscreen control system market can be segmented on the basis of touch screen type, application and region. By touch screen type the automotive touchscreen control system market can be segmented into resistive and capacitive touchscreen. Based on the application the automotive touchscreen control system market can be segmented into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle.

Geographically the automotive touch screen control system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-pacific and South America. North America and Europe regions are expected to lead due to increasing research and development activity in touchscreen control system technology by various prominent companies. However, Due to increasing consumer demand for the touch screen infotainment systems in the cars, the automotive touchscreen control system market is expected to grow at significant rate.

Some of the Key players in the automotive touch screen control system market are Atmel Corporation, Redux, Dawar Technologies, Methode Electronics, Synaptics Incorporated, TouchNetix Limited, Delphi Automotive LLP, Microchip Technology Inc, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Vales and more

