In this report, the United States HVDC Transmission System market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States HVDC Transmission System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/united-states-hvdc-transmission-system-market-report-2018



Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of HVDC Transmission System in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States HVDC Transmission System market competition by top manufacturers/players, with HVDC Transmission System sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric Co.

Prysmian SpA

Hitachi Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Abengoa S.A.

ATCO Electric Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexans SA

TransGrid Solutions Inc.

NKT A/S

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

HVDC Technologies Ltd.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Technology

Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)

Voltage Source Converter (VSC)

Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (thyristor based)

Ultra-High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC)

By Project Type

Point-to-point Transmission

Back-to-back Station

Multi-terminal System

By Power Rating

Below 1000 MWs

1001-2000 MWs

Above 2000 MWs

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Underground Power Transmission

Grid Interconnection

Offshore Power Transmission

