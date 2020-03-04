Advancement: Global Hexane Free Proteins Market- Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Hexane is a byproduct of gasoline process known as the neurotoxic petrochemical solvent. It is used to separate edible oils from vegetables and seeds. Hexane is a neurotoxic, synthetic, explosive, and a hazardous air pollutant chemical listed by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Many companies are using ingredients and developing products that are processed with hexane. Hexane is a common processing agent for soy meal, soy oil and soy food ingredients that separate beans into fats and proteins. Although, hexane is treated as a processing agent, not as an ingredient in food. Therefore, manufacturers are not required to disclose it to consumers such as wholesalers, distributors or retailers. Moreover, owing to less regulation to test products for hexane residues by regulatory bodies, some companies are still processing proteins through hexane. Thus, it is a responsibility of individual companies to source protein ingredients that the with the alternative procedure. Hexane free soy products contain maximum 80% of protein and minimum 17% of fats. The most refined and purest form of hexane free proteins such as soy protein is the dry powder which is extracted from the remaining oil of soybean.

Hexane Free Proteins Market:Drivers and Restraints

Hexane free proteins market is witnessing maximum growth owing to the legal restriction on the use of hexane ingredients in processed foods in some countries, growing overall population, rising concern over health along with nutritional benefits of hexane free proteins or organic foods, growing application for hexane free proteins, and increasing end users for soy proteins. Moreover, high functional property of hexane free proteins such as eco-friendly ingredient, and increase shelf life of the processed food products are some of the other factors expected to flourish the hexane free proteins market. However, less awareness about the harmful effect of hexane in foods, little research & testing on the presence of hexane in food, and some food allergy alone with less concentration of protein in soy flour may hamper the growth of hexane free proteins market in the near future.

Hexane Free Proteins Market:Segmentation

The hexane free proteins market has been classified on the basis of product type, application, form, and end user.

Based on product type, the hexane free proteins market is segmented into the following:

Isolates

Concentrates

Flour

Based on application, the hexane free proteins market is segmented into the following:

Functional

Baking

Nutritional Supplements

General Foods

Others

General

Emulsification

Dispersibility

Others

Based on form, the hexane free proteins market is segmented into the following:

Dry

Liquid

Based on end user, the hexane free proteins market is segmented into the following:

Bakery

Dairy

Beverages

Energy & Sports Nutrition

Others

Hexane Free Proteins Market:Overview

Based on product type, isolates is the fastest growing market segment over the forecast period owing to the presence of 80% of hexane free soy proteins in isolated products compared to others. As, soy protein is considered as a premium ingredient, thus owing to its high dispersibility it is used in milk beverages. The hexane free protein has a low sodium, high viscosity, and water hold capacity. Hexane free proteins are considered as an effective emulsifying agent. Moreover, the benefits of using hexane free protein are bland taste, low fat content, fiber, and oligosaccharides. Other applications of hexane free proteins include protein bars, thick dry blend beverages, soy drinks, infant formulas, and much more. Based on form, dry hexane free protein segment is expected to boost the hexane free proteins market revenue growth in near future owing to wide use of protein powder which is blended with dry-mix goods such as crackers, chips, bars, snack mixes, and cereal clusters. Additionally, it is also blended in protein powders used for meal alternative shakes or sports drinks.

Hexane Free Proteins Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, Hexane Free Proteins market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the Hexane Free Proteins marketfollowed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan owing to high disposable income, advanced technology, high awareness for health beneficiary foods, and the presence of R&D centers along with manufacturing facilities in these regions. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and show substantial growth in terms of increasing consumer spending on processed food, rising demand for nutritional products such as supplements, dairy alternatives, and bakery & confectionery in these regions.

Hexane Free Proteins Market:Key Players

Some players of hexane free proteins market are Nutiva, Inc., NutriBiotic, Axiom Foods, Inc., World Food Processing Cargill, Incorporated, Parabel USA Inc., DuPont Nutrition & Health, Kerry Group Plc., Devansoy Inc., SunOpta Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Biopress S.A.S., Wilmar International Ltd, Ag Processing Inc., and Kerry Group Plc.

