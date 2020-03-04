Aerospace Lavatory System Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2025

Lavatory is one of the most essential systems in an airplane cabin interior. The aircraft lavatory must endure high abrasion and swiftness without spattering a drop, be robust, minimalize usage of water to make plane lighter for accomplishing enhanced fuel efficiency, and have the ability to endureregular usage by the passengers. The design of the lavatory differs from airlines to airlines and aircraft to aircraft relying up on their necessities. Lavatory system manufacturers have progressively upgraded its design, shrinking the lavatory size and making it lightweight using advanced materials without forfeiting comfort of passengers. They have also enhanced the toilet system from previous reusable, recirculating to vacuum toilet over a period of time and are now improving the current vacuum toilet to compact vacuum toilet with greater performance.

The global competition is aggressive in the aerospace lavatory market with various companies encompassing their offerings in this market. Majority of the companies are likely to develop modular and advanced lavatories meeting airliners’ and OEMs’ requirement. For instance, B E Aerospace introduced anadvanced lavatory system for B737 i.e.considerably compact compared to the regular foot size lavatory in 2013. This factor led Boeing to shift from Zodiac to BE Aerospace and offer its contract to BE Aerospacefor B737 aircraft.

Product enhancement and technology integration is an important trend in the global aerospace lavatory system market. Increasing regional and commercial aircraft deliveries is one of the primary drivers, bolstering the demand of the global aerospace lavatory system market during the forecast period. This factor is likely to have medium impact during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Moreover, growing commercial aircraft fleet size is an important factor bolstering the demand of lavatory system in aerospace industries.

The global aerospace lavatory system market based on aircraft type is bifurcated into narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large aircraft, and business general aviation. The wide body aircraft is likely to be one of the most attractive market segment in the global market during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type the market is bifurcated into toilet shroud assembly, Wash Basin Assembly, Led Lighting, Lavatory Body among others. Based on toilet type, the market is segregated into removable toilet, reusable liquid flush type, and vacuum flush type. Moreover, based on fit, the market is bifurcated into retro fit and line fit. The vacuum flush type segment is accounted for the highest market revenue share in 2016 and is expected to remain the highest market segment during the forecast period.

The geographical split of the market comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Being a manufacturing hub of the major commercial aircraft manufacturers, North America is likely to remain the dominant market for aerospace lavatory system market during the forecast period. North America is flowed by Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. France, US, Chinaand Germany are the top four countries contributing majority of the revenue in the global aerospace lavatory system market during the forecast period.

The key players in the global aerospace lavatory system market includes B/E Aerospace CC (U.S.), Jamco Corporation. (Japan), Diehl Aerosystems (Germany), Yokohama Aerospace America, Inc. (U.S.), Circor Aerospace and Defense. (U.S.), Zodiac Aerospace (France),Percival Aviation (U.K.), The Nordam Group (U.S.), UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.)and Aeroaid Ltd. (Ireland) among others. Regional expansion, new product development and long term contacts are the important strategies implemented by the top players to advance competitive edge in the global market. Majority of the players are increasing compact lavatory systems to increase the cabin space for adjusting more number of seats per aircraft, compact vacuum toilets and advanced system.