Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market to Expand at a Modest CAGR of 4.5% Between 2017 and 202

Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market: Snapshot

Immunoassay is a technique or method to detect presence of a particular substance in the human body may be an antigen, antibody, pathogen, hormone, or an enzyme. Immunoassay is based on the principle of antigen and antibody specificity. Immunoassays have been in use in the field of clinical chemistry from a long time. They are being widely used owing to their specificity and rapid test time. Beside clinical diagnostic, immunoassays are being widely used in field of research and development and quality control in pharmaceutical & biotechnology and food & beverages industry. Technological advancements, increasing test volume and shortfall of skilled workforce has led to development of automated immunoassay analyzers. These system perform all the procedures indigenously such as sample preparation, reagent and assay mixing, washing & rinsing, signal detection and result generation.

Aging population, increasing incidences of infectious disease epidemics such as Zica disease, hepatitis infection, HIV and others is likely to drive expansion of automated immunoassay analyzers market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Trend of laboratory consolidation and preventive health care is augmenting the rise in test volume which is leading to demand for laboratory automation and integration. Moreover, demand for international standardization and result comparability is fueling this demand across the globe. Automated immunoassay analyzer is a capital equipment which attract high cost and quality infrastructure. Cost constraint among diagnostic laboratories in developed markets due to declining re-imbursements is likely to hamper the growth of global automated immunoassay analyzers market.

Demand for Chemiluminescence Immunoassay to Rise Significantly in Near Future

Based on technology, the global automated immunoassay analyzers market is segmented into chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Immunoassay (ELFA), Enzyme linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Radioimmunoassay (RIA) and others. The CLIA analyzers segment is estimated to account for a leading share of global automated immunoassay analyzers market and register an exponential growth during the forecast period. The others segment which include technologies such as biochip assay, counting immunoassay, immunofluorescent assay (IFA) is estimated to have moderate growth rate from 2017 to 2025.

On the basis of sales model, the global automated immunoassay analyzers market is divided into reagent rental or lease and outright sale segment. The outright sale segment is projected to register highest CAGR during 2017-2025, owing to the increasing focus of key players on this sales model to enhance their cash flows and avoid recurring cost on services and maintenance. Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks and others. The diagnostic laboratories is segment is estimated to account for leading share of the market and register highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Demand from North America to Significantly Contribute to Overall Market’s Growth

Geographically, global automated immunoassay analyzers market is divided into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global automated immunoassay analyzers market in terms of value in 2016. The region is estimated to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to strategic presence of key manufacturers. High adoption of technology in the U.S., and rising demand for clinically efficient immunoassay analyzers are the major factors for the estimated growth of venous stents in North America by 2025. However, Asia Pacific is likely to grow with relatively significant CAGR during 2017-2025, due to rising investment by public & private players for the betterment of healthcare services in Asia Pacific region.

Globally, major players operating in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of automated immunoassay analyzers are Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Radiometer APS, Randox Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., DiaSorin S.p.A., SNIBE Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

