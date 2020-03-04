Automotive Air Compressor Market Analysis, Leading Players, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2025

The global Automotive Air Compressor market, which is extensively assessed in the report contemplates the best need development angles and how they could affect the market over the figure residency under thought. The experts have taken careful endeavors to thoroughly evaluating every development factor of the Automotive Air Compressor market, other than indicating how certain market restrictions could represent a danger to players in the coming years. In addition, the report additionally gives data on top patterns and openings and how players could take advantage of them to take up the difficulties in the market.

An automotive supercharger also known as forced induction system is an air compressor which increases density or pressure supplied to internal combustion engine of a vehicle. The increased air density gives more oxygen supply to intake cycle of an engine which in turn burns more fuel and produces extra power. To pressurize the air, superchargers spin up to 65,000 RPM (Rotations per Minute) and generate on an average 46 percent extra horsepower (HP). The superchargers are mainly integrated with high-end luxury and racing cars and motorcycles. Superchargers are easy to install and cheaper to service and maintain as it can be bolted aside or on top of the engine and it operates efficiently at normal temperature. Automotive superchargers, which itself requires up to 20 percent of engine horsepower to operate, derives necessary power from the engine’s crankshafts and is connected to the supercharger by gear, belt, chain or shaft. This huge amount of power consumption by superchargers also puts added strain on the vehicle engines. Therefore, engines with superchargers are made with heavy-duty components which can handle bigger internal explosions and extra boosts but also adds significantly to the cost of the vehicle. A vital advantage of superchargers is that it provides power to vehicle in real time without any lag.

Improved engine output and easy to install, operate & maintain assembly are some of the key factors responsible for the growing adoption of automotive superchargers. Addition of supercharger to a vehicle engine is one of the quickest solutions to increase the engine output power. Owing to superchargers’ real time power delivery, it is a common addition in the airplanes’ internal combustion engines. However, turbochargers, which also work similar to superchargers, present a threat to adoption of superchargers due to its growing popularity with mainstream car manufacturers (because of higher fuel efficiency and additional power generation). Also, high cost of development of automotive superchargers because of usage of heavy-duty components in it is expected to be a limiting factor for market growth. Nonetheless, development of electric automotive superchargers using hybrid technology is on the rise which is likely to reduce the development cost associated with it. Multistate supercharging, which results in reduced carbon emissions, higher fuel efficiency, and torque enhancement is likely to be a major trend in the coming years. Recent advancements in automotive technology and growing awareness about such systems are also projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, end-users, and region. On the basis of type, the global automotive supercharger market is subdivided into twin-screw, centrifugal, and roots. Segmentation by type is done on the basis of how superchargers move air to the engine’s intake manifold. Because of their small & lightweight structure and efficient output delivery compared to the other two, centrifugal superchargers are expected to contribute to a significant market share during the forecast period. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and aftermarket. Numerous luxury and sports auto manufacturers include inbuilt superchargers in their vehicle models. Further, auto manufacturers also provide a kit which contains all necessary tools to install a supercharger as a do-it-yourself plan. Geographically, the global automotive supercharger market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Owing to significant adoption rate of automotive superchargers in developed countries, North America and Europe are expected to contribute to substantial revenue share of the market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global automotive supercharger market are Daimler AG., Porsche, Ford Motor Company, Ferrari N.V., Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., Pagani Automobili S.p.A., Koenigsegg Automotive AB., Rotrex A/S., Accessible Technologies, Inc., SFX Performance, LTD., Magnuson Supercharger, and Paxton Automotive.

