Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Bertrandt, EDAG Engineering, Robert Bosch

Automotive engineering service providers offer engineering solutions to different elements along the entire automotive industry value chain. They incorporate the designing, fabricating, development, and testing of various elements, such as mechanical, electrical, electronics, software, and safety. They include all the services that are required at each stage of the product lifecycle, from conceptualization to production.
The analysts forecast the Global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive engineering service providers.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, automotive engineering service providers market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AVL
• Bertrandt
• EDAG Engineering
• IAV
• Robert Bosch
Market driver
• Increasing vehicle digitization and electrification
Market challenge
• Increasing cost pressure on OEMs
Market trend
• Development of autonomous vehicles
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE
• Segmentation by service type
• Comparison by service type
• Powertrain – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Complete vehicle – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Electrical/electronics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by service type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity by region
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Development of autonomous vehicles
• Fully integrated engineering data process chain for additive manufacturing
• Industry 4.0: Trends impacting automotive ESPs
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• AVL
• Bertrandt
• EDAG Engineering
• IAV
• Robert Bosch
Continued…..
