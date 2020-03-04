Automotive Grille illumination Market: Rising Consumption Of Automobiles And The Changing Lifestyle Of Consumers Have Increased The Market Share Of Car Accessories

The rising consumption of automobiles and the changing lifestyle of consumers have increased the market share of car accessories resulting in an increase in the automotive grille illumination market. Primary function of the grille is to provide a gateway for air to maintain an absolute temperature of vehicles. Apart from its function of being a coolant, look of automobiles also plays an important role from the consumer’s point of view. As automotive grille illumination structures are applied in the front of every vehicle, so they are designed in such a way that enhances the exteriors of the automobiles.

Market Overview:

Automotive grille illumination market is expected to grow with a high CAGR in future because of the kind of style statement it provides apart from its principle operation of letting air inside to maintain the temperature of the vehicle.

Many big brands have used automotive grilles by putting their brand names on it. For example, Jeep has a 7 bar grille style, Rolls Royce grilles are hand designed with such precision that they appear perfectly vertical. Mercedes Benz is known for its famous star sign which is applied on the grille with a LED on the edges which glows. Porsche which is a big manufacturer of air cooled cars has minimized the importance of grilles and are keeping with their heritage.

The pattern and orientation of bars in the grilles are different. Some cars have horizontally or vertically oriented bars while others have the cross-hatched bars pattern. Custom made grilles are also available depending on the choice and demand of the customers.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for the automobile accessories, growing consumer spending on these products and rising vehicle consumption in the younger generation are the key drivers in increasing the growth of automotive grille illumination products.

The growth of the automobile industry and the increase in the sales of passenger cars, trucks, etc. are further likely to increase resulting in developing opportunities for the automotive grille illumination manufacturers.

The biggest challenge of automotive grille illumination market is the availability of inferior products especially in the Asian regions which has hampered the growth of automobile grille illumination market. Also, cheap alternatives are available in the automotive grille illumination market. People having low disposable income are not willing to spend more on the vehicle accessories, such as automotive grille illumination. This has been the biggest restraint of the automotive grille illumination market.

A lot of automobile manufacturers have set a trend by putting their brand logos on the grilles for making the exteriors of the car look more ravishing which is being followed by almost every automobile manufacturer resulting in an increase in the automotive grille illumination market .