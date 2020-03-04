Automotive Windshield Washer System Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2018-2026

An automotive windshield washer system is a wiper fluid system, which sprays an antifreeze window washer fluid or water, by means of numerous nozzles, at the windshield of the vehicle. It is an integral part of the safety system, as it avoids visibility issues. It is generally deployed in both passenger and commercial vehicles owing to its protective feature. Furthermore, driver visibility reduces in poor weather conditions, which can be tackled by the integration of the automotive windshield washer system.

Globally, rising production and sales of vehicle is a major factor driving the automotive windshield washer system market, as the system is mandatory in both passenger and commercial vehicles. Rise in demand for comfortable drive quality is likely to fuel the automotive windshield washer system market during the forecast period. The automotive windshield washer system is economical, durable, reliable, and easy to integrate. This is anticipated to boost the automotive windshield washer system market during the forecast period. Furthermore, improved standard of living and increasing inclination toward cars such as compacts and SUVs is driving the sales of passenger vehicles, which in turn is projected to propel the automotive windshield washer system market during the forecast period. However, the windshield washer system requires periodic replacement due to its short lifespan. This is projected to pose a challenge to build superior quality automotive windshield washer system during the forecast period.

The global automotive windshield washer system market can be segmented based on technology, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. Based on technology, the automotive windshield washer system market can be segregated into electrical and mechanical. Electrical is a highly lucrative and attractive technology segment of the market. The segment accounts for a major share of the market, as it is highly preferred and deployed in a majority of vehicles.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive windshield washer system market can be bifurcated into OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment leads the automotive windshield washer system market. This is due to higher replacement rate of the system owing to a shorter lifespan.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive windshield washer system market can be classified into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment dominates the automotive windshield washer system market due to higher sales and demand for SUVs and hatchback cars in emerging and developing countries.

In terms of region, the automotive windshield washer system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for a prominent share of the global market due to higher production of vehicles and rising export of vehicles from the region. Countries in the region such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major manufacturers of vehicles owing to the presence of major and prominent vehicle manufacturers in these countries. Furthermore, booming economy and improved standard of living are major factors driving the automotive windshield washer system market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global automotive windshield washer system market include Denso Corporation, Continental AG, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, MITSUBA Corporation, TRICO, DOGA, Kautex, ASMO CO., LTD., Mergon, Exo-s, and Zhejiang Zhenqi Auto Parts Corp.,Ltd.

