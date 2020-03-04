Baby Massage Oil Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Potential Growth, Analysis, Strategies

Massage oil is an oil-based product that is applied to the skin for health benefits. Baby massage oil is specifically formulated for the well-being of babies. Massage oil offers considerable health benefits to babies. Generally, baby massage oil helps to make the baby’s bones and muscles stronger, and improves sleep, digestion system, skin texture, etc. Through the massaging process, a mother also bonds with her baby.

Across the world, rise in parental concerns about their baby, increasing disposable income, fast urbanization, and growing awareness are increasing the demand for baby massage oil. Rise in population across the world, especially in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India are also increasing the demand for baby massage oil. In 2017, as per World Factbook – Central Intelligence Agency, the number of births per 1,000 population in India and China were 19.0 and 12.30 respectively.

A major trend seen in the global baby massage oil market is the growth of the organized baby massage oil market, especially in Asia Pacific.

A major challenge faced by global baby massage oil manufacturers is the continuous decline of fertility rate across the globe. Globally, in 1950, a woman had 4.7 children in her lifetime and in 2017, the fertility rate halved to 2.4 children per woman. It is seen that developed countries including the U.S., most of Europe, South Korea, Japan, and Australia have lower fertility rates compared to developing and least developed countries. Fertility rates are highest in African countries with Niger at the highest with 7.1 children per women

The global baby massage oil market when segmented based on product type includes olive oil, almond oil, coconut oil, sesame oil, mustard oil, and other baby massage oils such as castor oil, vegetable oil, etc. In terms of distribution, the market is segmented into online and offline.

Geographically, the global baby massage oil market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a significant market for baby massage oil during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to be the largest market in North America from 2018 to 2026, followed by Canada. Europe is another major baby massage oil market in the world. The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are major baby massage oil markets in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be a dominant baby massage oil market in the world. China is expected to be a leading market for baby massage oil in the region. India is another major baby massage oil market in Asia Pacific. India’s leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) company, Dabur India Ltd, has launched an Ayurvedic baby massage oil, Dabur Lal Tail in India. In India, clinical research conducted by Department of Pediatrics, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) showed that massaging the baby with a massage oil is expected to increases the baby’s weight and high 2x times.

In India, Johnson & Johnson and Dabur India Ltd are top players operating in the baby massage oil market. In urban India, families have one child or a maximum of two, and hence and are willing to spend on their children. Middle East & Africa is another significant market for baby massage oil with GCC expected to be a major market in the region followed by South Africa. Brazil is expected to a major baby massage oil market in South America during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global baby massage oil market include Dabur India Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, The Himalaya Drug Company, Chicco, Pigeon, Naterra International Inc., Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Aarshaveda Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Bio Veda Action Research Co., and Prakrta.

