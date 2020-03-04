Barotrauma Market Competitive Landscape, New Projects And Top Key Players Forecast 2018 – 2026

Barotrauma constitutes injuries instigated due to changes in pressure of air or water. These changes in pressure can take place during flights and deep sea diving. Barotrauma generally affects the middle ear, lungs, eyes, skin, brain, and genitals. It also affects the paranasal sinuses, causing aerosinusitis and teeth, causing barodontalgia.

The most common type of barotrauma is barotrauma of the ear. Barotrauma to the ear is known as barotitis (aero-otitis) and happens during the landing of airplanes. The change in pressure while landing leads to formation of a vacuum in the middle ear, causing pain and muffling of sound. In more severe cases, fluid accumulation can take place in the middle ear as the body tries to equate the change in pressure leading to pain, infection, and difficulty in hearing for individuals. Barotrauma is more common among individuals who are prone to colds and allergies.

In severe cases, barotrauma in the lungs takes place among scuba divers. This type of barotrauma creates a vacuum in the lungs and causes damage to the lung tissue. In some cases, barotrauma of the lungs is caused in patients under mechanical ventilation systems. High air pressure can damage the alveoli or air sacks in the lungs. Major symptoms of barotrauma are pain in ear, feeling of blocked ear, dizziness, fluid accumulation, bleeding, and loss in hearing ability. Barotrauma is diagnosed through the examination of the middle ear with an otoscope (a magnifying tool used for observing the position of the eardrum). In order to prevent barotrauma, the Eustachian tube should not be blocked. If individuals are affected by cold or any sort of allergies, they should reconsider travelling by airplane or go scuba diving.

The treatment of barotrauma comprises the use of decongestant nasal spray. Antihistamines can be used for relief. When individuals experiences the symptoms of barotrauma, they should consider chewing candy, yawning, and try to blow air out through their nose keeping it shut. If the symptoms persists, the physician may prescribe certain antibiotics and steroids to reduce inflammation and infections. In rare cases, if the eardrums are ruptured and have not healed, surgery has to be performed.

The global barotrauma market can be segmented based on type, diagnosis, treatment, and region. In terms of type, the global barotrauma market can be categorized into ear barotrauma, pulmonary barotrauma, eye, and others. Based on diagnosis, the market can be divided into imaging, pulmonary function test, pulse oximetry, and others. Based on treatment, the barotrauma market can be classified into medication, recompression therapy, surgery, and others. The medication used for treating barotrauma consists of nasal decongestant sprays, oral antihistamines, antibiotics, and others.

The major drivers for the global barotrauma market are increase in incidence of ear barotrauma, rise in awareness, improvement in health care infrastructure, rise research and development activities, and increase in mergers and acquisition in the health care sector. However, factors such as stringent regulation for product development, low awareness levels in emerging economies, and low diagnosis rate are expected to hinder the expansion of the global barotrauma market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global barotrauma market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The barotrauma market in North America is expected to hold a major market share, followed by Europe. The major factors contributing to the dominance of the two regions during the forecast period are high awareness levels, better diagnosis rate, increasing investment in health care infrastructure, and presence of major pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in the region. The barotrauma market in Asia Pacific is expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period, owing to increase in patient population, improving health care facilities, increasing penetration of global players in regional market space, and favorable economic reforms. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Major manufacturers in global barotrauma market are; 3M, CellScope, Entellus Medical, Inc., Wockhardt USA LLC, Akorn, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., and other prominent players.

