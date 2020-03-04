Bioinformatics Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Bioinformatics is a branch of science that uses technology to collect vital information pertaining to the bioengineering, biology, and biotechnology domain to present a logical analysis. To perform the analysis, it uses various software tools, which are specifically designed to generate a biology analysis termed as bioinformatics software. Today, these tools are being used for creating predictive modeling and expression analysis of various genes and phenotypes. Adoption of bioinformatics software tools has significantly reduced the technical burden, introduced accuracy, and enabled efficiency in the way scientific research is conducted.

Increase in need for integrated data across the bioengineering, biology, and biotechnology domain, is anticipated to drive the bioinformatics software market in the near future. Moreover, significant demand for proteomics and genomics is also expected to boost the market globally. Furthermore, adoption of bioinformatics software solutions for drug discovery and development across industries, and government initiatives for bioinformatics standardization are anticipated to drive the global bioinformatics software market during the forecast period.

However, the need for skilled personnel for the successful operation of bioinformatics software and solutions is expected to obstruct the market growth in the coming years. Further, pharmaceutical sector saturation is also anticipated to hinder the market growth in international and domestic markets. Need for integrated bioinformatics’ solutions, , and bioinformatics system standardization is anticipated to create lucrative market for bioinformatics software solution providers.

The market is also thriving due to the emerging trend of outsourcing bioinformatics services and the outstanding technological advancements in the corresponding field. The entry of several new players who are taking up contracts to deliver bioinformatics services along with offering value added services has tremendously boosted the global market. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry and the evolution of the healthcare industry have been the turning points for the global bioinformatics software market for predictive modeling and expression analysis.

The bioinformatics software market can be segmented based on technology and service, application, deployment, end use, and region. In terms of technology and service, the market can be segregated into bioinformatics platform, and bioinformatics content management tools, among others. Based on applications, the market is cross segmented as genomics, chemoinformatics and drug design, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics. Furthermore, based on end-use, the market is sub divided into medical bioinformatics, animal bioinformatics, agriculture bioinformatics, academics, and microbial genome among others. Additionally, on the basis of deployment mode, the market is categorized as on-premise deployment and cloud deployment.