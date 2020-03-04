Blood Coagulants Industry Research Report – Middle East & Africa Forecast till 2023

Blood Coagulants Market Information, By Types (Coagulation Factor, others), By Indication (Haemophilia, Surgery, other Bleeding Disorders – Middle East & Africa Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Coagulation is the procedure, by which blood changes from a fluid to a gel, shaping a blood coagulation. Generally speaking, coagulation is a particular process in which the blood frames clumps to blocks and afterward mend a sore/injury/cut and pause the bleeding. In the Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, bleeding issues has now become a common problem as there is a limited number of proper screening and treatment processes. Also, people living there are ignorant about this disease which is one of the major cause for the people suffering from bleeding disorder. The Middle East and Africa blood coagulant market development is significantly ascribed to expanding pervasiveness of the bleeding issue, rising subsidizing, insurance protection cover, and various awareness programs for bleeding issue. However, the lack of research and development capabilities, lack of awareness among the public and the presence of the counterfeit drugs are some of the major factors hindering the market growth. The MEA blood coagulants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market segmentation

The MEA blood coagulants market is divided on the basis of its indications, types, and by country.

On the basis of its indication, the market is bifurcated into surgery, haemophilia, and other bleeding disorders. Based on its types, the market is classified into coagulation factor and others.

Regional analysis

Based on its country, the market is divided into UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Major players

Some of the major industry players in the MEA blood coagulants market includes brands like Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Novo Nordisk AS (Dernmark), SOBI (Sweden), Octapharma (Switzerland), Shire (Republic of Ireland), CSL Limited (Australia), among others.

