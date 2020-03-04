Bottle Cage Market Trends, Growth, Size and Analysis up to 2026

Bottle cage is used to hold a bottle containing water or fluid, which can be fixed onto a bicycle frame while riding it. These bottle cage are light in weight, with adjustable designs to fit the different sized bottles. Moreover, these have a reversible design such that the bottles can be clamped from either side, i.e. from the left side or right side of the bicycle frame. These cages are available in different colors to complement the color of the bottle and the bicycle. Some manufacturers provide bottle cage that can hold any bottle, while others provide designs that can accommodate only their bottle designs. Carbon is a commonly used material that provides significant durability and is light in weight. Whereas, designs in metal body are mostly manufactured in aluminum alloy.

Additionally, these bottle cage are coated with resin or plastic so that the frame of the cage does not damage the bottle after prolonged usage. Weight of these bottle cage ranges from 29 grams to 69 grams, depending on the size of the cage. These bottle cage have a minimalistic design so that they do not upstage the bicycle. Price of these bottle cage ranges from US$ 9 to US$ 60.

Bottle cage Market – Drivers and Restraints

Rise in preference for cycling activities among people is a key factor driving the global Bottle cage market. Preference for cycling activities has increased due to rise in health issues, such as stroke, heart diseases, cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity, and arthritis, among the population. People of all ages can ride a bicycle, which in turn is a healthy, low-impact exercise activity. Moreover, increasing heath awareness activities such as bicycling events are rising among various countries. Some countries where cycling is highly popular are China, Belgium, Switzerland, Japan, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Accordingly, rise in sales of bicycles is likely to boost the sales of Bottle cage in the market.

However, abundant supply of inexpensive products into the consumer market is expected to hinder the sales of branded players in this market. Asia Pacific is expected to offer considerable opportunity to suppliers of bottle cage, owing to the increase in health awareness among the population in the region. Moreover, rise in local manufacturing in this region, especially in countries such as India, China and Japan is improving the regional market share of the Asia Pacific bottle cage market. Vertical integration of value chain of bicycle accessories market is one of the top trending factor witnessed in the global bottle cage market, where manufacturers are investing in distribution channel as well as setting up their own retail brand.

Bottle cage Market – Segmentation

The global bottle cage market can be segmented based on product type, material, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the global Bottle cage market can be classified into aerobar cages, frame cages, rear cages, and others. Based on material, the market can be segregated into carbon, fiber-reinforced material (FRP), and metal. In terms of distribution channel, the bottle cage market can be bifurcated into online and offline. In terms of region, the global Bottle cage market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Bottle cage Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global bottle cage market include Elite s.r.l., Ibera Bicycle Products, Planet Bike, Dimples Excel, Topeak, Zefal SA, Minoura Japan, Tacx International B.V., and Blackburn. These players are located mainly in countries such as China, Belgium, Switzerland, Japan, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands to supply to locations having highest cycling sales and improving cycling activities.

