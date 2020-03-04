Bulletproof Security Glass Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Asahi Glass, NSG, Saint-Gobain, Guardian, PPG

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Bulletproof Security Glass Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Bulletproof Security Glass Market 2018

Bulletproof security glass is also known as transparent armor, bullet-resistant glass, made up of transparent materials that can resist any damage from small projectiles and bullets. It is usually made with an arrangement of two or more types of glass, one hard and one soft. The glass product is produced using ballistic materials can withstand any damage from small projectiles and bullets. Bulletproof glass has become very popular in applications such as armored cars.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bulletproof Security Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Major regions to produce bulletproof security glass are Europe, Japan, North America and China, which accounted near 80% of production in total. Europe is the world’s largest producer of bulletproof security glass and exporter of bulletproof security glass.

The largest producer, Asahi Glass, accounted for 9.28 percent market share in volume in 2014，followed by NSG. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic industrial technology, Chinese bulletproof security glass has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world.

The worldwide market for Bulletproof Security Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 3980 million US$ in 2023, from 2610 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Asahi Glass

NSG

Saint-Gobain

Guardian

CSG Holding

Sisecam

PPG

Fuyao Group

Taiwan glass

Consolidated Glass Holdings

C3S

Viridian

Hengxin

Suzhou Bihai

Schott

China Glass Holdings

Armortex

ESG Secure

Hangzhou BlueSky

Total Security Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bullet Proof Laminate

Monolithic Acrylic

Polycarbonate

Glass-Clad Polycarbonate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bank Security Glass

Vehicles Security Glass

Aerospace Security Glass

Display Security Glass

