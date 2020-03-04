Business Analytics Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2027

The global Business Analytic market is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Business Analytic market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global Business Analytic market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

Prescriptive analytics market is rapidly growing across the globe, as there is rise in data discovery tools, innovation in data preparation tools, evolution in business oriented social networks and easy access to multi structured data. Many enterprises are adopting this solution to make better decisions and have greater control on business application. Prescriptive analytics finds the best path of action for the given situation for enterprises. It also takes structured and unstructured data, to prescribe how to take advantage of this predicted data for business future outcomes. Prescriptive analytics helps the enterprises in decision making based on past and projected scenarios. In addition to that, prescriptive analytics solutions enable enterprises for efficiency and also reduce overall operational costs.

Prescriptive AnalyticsMarket: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for Prescriptive Analytics Market is development in advanced technologies such as Internet of Thing (IoT) and big data and rising status of real time accessibility of data for effective business applications has powered the growth of prescriptive analytics market.

However, high cost of investment, complex analytical workflow, data integrity and safety concerns and lack of trained professional is restraining the prescriptive analytics market.

Prescriptive AnalyticsMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment:

On-Premises

On-Demand

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Operation Management

Risk Management

Supply Chain Management

Network Management

Workforce Management

Revenue Management

Others

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Prescriptive AnalyticsMarket: key players

Some of the key players for Prescriptive Analytics Market are Ayata, Frontline Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Profitect, Inc., River Logic, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc.

Prescriptive AnalyticsMarket: Regional Overview

Prescriptive Analytics Market is currently dominated by North America due to the technological advancements in this region.Asia Pacific Prescriptive Analytics Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Prescriptive Analytics Market Segments

Prescriptive Analytics Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Prescriptive Analytics Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Prescriptive Analytics Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Prescriptive Analytics Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Critical Infrastructure Protection Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



