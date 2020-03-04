Car Rental Market Opportunity, Competitive analysis, Technology, Trends and Revenue with Forecast 2025

Global Car Rental Market: Overview

Car rental services include wide-ranging services related to renting vehicles/automobiles for specific time periods, ranging from a few hours to a few months, for an appropriate fee. These services are often offered via websites and through online reservations. Car rental services are generally required by people who need a vehicle temporarily; usually, they are either travellers or car owners who need to briefly relinquish their own cars for service, repair or insurance compensation requests.Car rental has emerged to be one of the most prominent services operating in the urban transport sector.

Rising demand for car sharing, growth of megacities and increase in the number of business travelers are some of the crucial reasons which will lead to a huge growth in the car rental industry. The leading car rental companies operating in the global market such as, Avis Budget Group, Inc., The Hertz Corporation and The Sixt Rent, have been adding cars to their existing fleet which have advanced telematics and navigation solutions. The market is highly competitive with several international and regional companies operating in the market. A car rental company rents and leases vehicles for a particular period of time for a specified amount of fees. The time can range from a few hours to a few months. Car rental companies are also accompanied by websites for allowing online reservations which are hassle-free and convenient compared to traditional reservation methods.

The car rental industry is majorly driven by expansion and growth of the travelling and tourism industry. The globally rising disposable incomes, coupled with enhanced road infrastructure are the key factors which have boosted the number of leisure and business trips, this in turn will drive the growth trajectories of the global car rental market. In recent years, the car rental industry has witnessed implementation of information technology. The use of internet for arranging trips and online reservations is becoming increasingly prevalent.

The advent of information technology in this industry has made the entire procedures of booking and reserving trips quicker, safer and easier and reliable for the customers.However, tighteningof emission standards and volatility of crude oil prices is expected to have moderate negative impact on the car rental industry.The International Energy agency has constantly warned about the increase in carbon dioxide emissions over the years. Many international meetings and agreements have demanded both the emerging and mature economies to cut down emissions significantly. Thus, this factor creates the need for green energy generation, in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and overall environmental pollution. As a result, leading companies, such as Enterprise Rent-A-Car, have adopted green car rentals. Other players are also aiming to adopting the same soon.

Global Car Rental Market: Segmentation

The global car rental market report segments the market on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America, and these have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). The report also segments the market based on the types of cars, which include luxury cars, executive cars, economy cars, SUV’s and MUV’s. The global car rental market is further segregated on the basis of category into local usage, airport, outstation, and others (self-drive, event transportation, employee transportation solutions). All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

For a more detailed understanding of the market, a supply chain analysis along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis has been given. These two analysis will give a brief idea about the intensity of competition present in the market. Additionally, our study also provides a market attractiveness analysis, where the car type segment has been analyzed based on their market scope, general attractiveness and growth rate.

Global Car Rental Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The company profiles are inclusive of the company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of car rental. Some of the major market participants profiled in this report include Enterprise Rent-A-Car, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Inc., EuropCar and Sixt among others.

