Collagen Drinks Market : Industry Share Of Major Vendors In Their Key Regions till 2024 ll Shiseido Company Limited, AmorePacific Corporation

Collagen drinks are also substitute for wrinkle fillers and lip injections. Collagen derived from bovine sauces, chicken and fish scale are increasing in beauty drinks. Collagen drinks are preferred over collagen injection or applying collagen topically as it supports entire body by creating and supporting body’s connective tissues. Collagen drinks available in powder form can be mixed with any beverage such as tea, coffee or juice helps skin rejuvenation. Peptide obtained from collagen drinks stay in body for a longer time which encourage collagen producers such as fibroblast that in turn helps in rejuvenating skin.

Collagen is abundant protein obtained in human bones, muscles, skin, hair, nails etc. Collagen drinks are supplements provided in liquid or powder form to restore plumpness and suppleness to aging faces. The collagen drinks are invented in Japan in order to get healthier skin. The requirement of collagen drinks is to boost the collagen production in skin which in turn helps in obtaining healthier skin.

Market Segmentation: Collagen Drinks

The collagen drinks market is segmented on the basis of its applications in different industries such as food industry, cosmetic industries, pharmaceutical industries, nutraceuticals industries and others. Juices and other non-alcoholic beverages are served by adding collagen powders into it which gives a drink high collagen value. Cosmetic industries and offering collagen rich drinks to consumers to enhance the skin appearances. Nutraceuticals industry is used to provide skin elasticity, abundance of strength and resilience which leads to youthful skin.

The collagen drinks market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarket and online shops etc. Collagen drinks are increasing its market by getting into different industries which in turn growing demand for them. Cosmetic industry is increasing globally which is increasing use of collagen-based drinks to help neutralize the skin. Nutraceutical industry is in demand which affects the collagen-based drinks market due to its increasing use in nutraceuticals.

The collagen drinks market is segmented on the basis of ingredients as proteins, vitamins and minerals, fruit extracts etc.

The collagen drinks market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME.

Global Collagen Drinks Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Collagen Drinks market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. Europe is leading market for collagen drinks followed by Asia. North America is reported to be the fastest growing market for collagen drinks in forecast period.

Global Collagen Drinks Market: Drivers and Trends

The collagen drinks market is driven by upcoming collagen based products having application in cosmetic industry. Self-esteem factor is affecting consumers mentally which is driving the global collagen drinks market. Consumers are targeting products with long term effects which makes subtle effect on consumers’ lifestyle to enhance the appearance of the person. Online presence of varieties of brands in also driving the collagen drinks market. Different advertisements by companies, social media presence, banners, campaigns, exhibition and sponsorships are some of the key drivers in driving collagen drinks market globally. Health benefits related to collagen is also driving the collagen drinks market as a result of increasing health conscious consumers.

Global Collagen Drinks: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Collagen Drinks market include Shiseido Company Limited, AmorePacific Corporation, The Protein Drinks Co., Asterism Healthcare, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Aneva Nutraceuticals Ltd., Kinohimitsu, Bottled Science Ltd., Bauer Nutrition are amongst.

