Confectionery Ingredients Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future

Confectionery is related to food products which are also known as candies, toffees, lollipops, cotton candy and other sweet items. The confectionery is basically categories into two types namely bakers confectionery and sugar confectionery. Bakers include cakes, sweet pastries, and others. Sugar confectionery includes chocolates, sweetmeats, chewing gum, and many more. To produce confectionery products, various ingredients are used which can be naturally or synthetically sourced. Confectionery products are also produced with whey ingredients such as lactose and whey powder. The lactose has a distinct property that provides various functional benefits in confectionery products. Whey powder helps in reducing sugar, proteins, and replace other milk products. Other confectionery ingredients include sucrose, glucose, water, syrup, skimmed milk, icing sugar and much more. According to WILD Flavors, Inc., globally the confectionery ingredients manufacturers are aggressively inclined towards natural sources which is increased from 5.5% to 12% of total sugar and gums confectionery products launched during 2006 to 2010. According to Kalsec Inc., 80% of the parents prefer naturally source confectionery products over synthetic colors.

Confectionery Ingredients Market:Drivers and Restraints

Escalating demand of sugar free products such as candies and cakes for obese and diabetic patients, growing industrialization, increasing per capita spending power, use of naturally derived color with unique color emulsion technology are the factors expected to drive the growth of global confectionery ingredients market. Moreover, increasing health consciousness, changing eating habits & lifestyle and products innovation are some other factors expected to fuel the growth of global confectionery ingredients market. However, harmful effects with synthetic color and strict FDA regulations for private labels are the factors that may hamper the growth of Confectionery Ingredients market.

Confectionery Ingredients Market:Segmentation

The confectionery ingredients market has been classified on the basis of types of ingredient, application, form, and source.

Based on types of ingredients, the confectionery ingredients market is segmented into the following:

Citrates

Cocoa & Chocolate

Malt

Starches & Derivatives

Sweeteners

Oil & Shortenings

Dairy Ingredient

Others

Based on application, the confectionery ingredients market is segmented into the following:

Gums

Hard Candies

Coating

Fillings

Caramels & Chewies

Aerated Confectionery

Based on form, the Confectionery Ingredients market is segmented into the following:

Liquid

Dry

Based on sources, the Confectionery Ingredients market is segmented into the following:

Natural

Synthetic

Confectionery Ingredients Market:Overview

Based on the type of ingredients, cocoa & chocolate is the most lucrative segment among others owing to higher consumption of these ingredients in diverse industries and benefits associated with chocolates includes antioxidants present in cocoa which increase the level of good cholesterol or HDL. Cocoa & chocolate products are the sources of flavonoids intake which can improve blood vessel and reduce the risk of heart-related disease. Most of the customers are inclining towards natural color products owing to health consciousness and increased awareness of effects of artificial color flavors. Moreover, natural colors are appropriate for the wide range of confectionery products such as gummies, hard candies, panned candies, tablets, and gums. According to global new product, the consumption of natural color are growing globally.

Confectionery Ingredients Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, confectionery ingredients market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the confectionery ingredients market followed by Europe, owing to high consumption of confectionery products, health lifestyle, and use of natural ingredients products. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and shows substantial growth owing to rising demand for natural ingredients for healthy lifestyle, increasing disposable income, growing urbanization and escalation in consumption of confectionery products in these regions.

Confectionery Ingredients Market:Key Players

Key players of Confectionery Ingredients market are Cargill, Incorporated, Olam International, Barry Callebaut, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Concord Foods Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, AarhusKarlshamn and DuPont.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, material and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

