Converged Architecture Market 2019 | Analysis of New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Reports and Future Scenario
The report “Converged Architecture Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.
The global Converged Architecture Market report is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the Converged Architecture Market. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.
Converged infrastructure market is growing rapidly as it reduces the total operating cost of an IT infrastructure and high level of flexibility for enterprises. Converged infrastructure has reduced the load of deploying and managing the networks, storage, servers, and other applications for the data-driven businesses. Converged infrastructure also reduces risk to business by providing high accessibility and consistency, less disruptive upgrades, and a solid platform for disaster recovery. Converged infrastructure solutions allows enterprises to get agility and automation by using tightly-coupled hardware and software product.
Converged InfrastructureMarket: Drivers and Challenges
The major driver for converged infrastructure market growth is increasing demand to enhance IT operational efficiency, improve data protection, reduce the IT cost, and aging of traditional data centers. Another driving factor for converged infrastructure market is the cloud-based converged infrastructure solutions which are providing many opportunities for enterprises. Converged Infrastructure helps business innovation for IT enterprises by providing a simplified path to the cloud, where business can experiment with and use a vast and growing array of innovation and specialized software and services.
In contrast to this, due to high cost, limited flexibility, and lack of awareness of converged infrastructure are restraining the converged infrastructure market growth.
Converged InfrastructureMarket: Segmentation
Segmentation on the basis of type:
- Integrated Systems
- Certified Reference Systems
- Hyper converged Systems
Segmentation on the basis of industry:
- IT and Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Transportation and Logistics
- Defense and Government
- BFSI
- Retail
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare
- Others
Converged InfrastructureMarket: key players
Some of the key players for Converged infrastructure market are, Cisco System Inc., Dell EMC, Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Symantec, Teradata, VMware, Fujitsu and Hitachi Data System
Converged InfrastructureMarket: Regional Overview
Converged infrastructure Market is currently dominated by North America due to the technological advancements and high usage of cloud platforms.Asia Pacific Converged infrastructure market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Converged Infrastructure Market Segments
- Converged Infrastructure Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015
- Converged Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Value Chain
- Converged Infrastructure Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Converged Infrastructure Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Converged Infrastructure Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
