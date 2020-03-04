Corn Wet-Milling Market Is Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Corn Wet-Milling Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Corn wet-milling is a process of refining corns to manufacture end products used by millions of people worldwide. The shelled corns are processed by two types of mills such as dry mills or wet mills. Under corn wet-milling process, corns are separated into four components namely starch, fiber, germ and gluten. The production process of corn wet-milling includes cleaning, steeping, milling & germ separation, fine grinding & screening and separating starch & gluten. The further process includes conversion of starch to syrup and fermentation by dextrose which added value to products such as ethanol, amino acids and polylactic acid used in biodegradable products. Under milling process corns are indelicately milled to separate germs from other components which contain around 85% of corn’s oil. According to U.S. Census Bureau, wet corn gluten feed production has increased over the last few years while other byproducts have declined. During 2007 to 2009, the average production of gluten meal in 165 Mn pounds per month. Corn refiners produce various feed products which include corn gluten meal, corn germ meal and wet corn gluten feed. Primary products of corn wet-milling process are corn starch and edible oil.

Corn Wet-milling Market:Drivers and Restraints

Rising in the demand for multi-functionality of corn, Increasing consumption of dent corn for high fructose corn syrup used in foods & beverages and increasing consumption of gluten meal based on animal feed in meal industry and increasing demand for corn ethanol products are the factors expected to drive the growth of global corn wet-milling market. Moreover, ethanol products, wet milling products are rich in digestible fiber, amino acids and contain a high level of energy, protein, cysteine & methionine.These are some other factors expected to fuel the growth of global corn wet-milling market. However, stringent government regulatory controls over health & safety and increasing quality standards are the factors that may hamper the growth of corn wet-milling market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13046

Corn Wet-milling Market:Segmentation

The corn wet-milling market has been classified on the basis of corn type, equipment, application, and end products.

Based on corn type, the corn wet-milling market is segmented into the following:

Dent

Waxy

Based on equipment, the corn wet-milling market is segmented into the following:

Milling

Centrifuge System

Steeping

Based on application, the corn wet-milling market is segmented into the following:

Food

Steepwater

Feed Area

Mill

Refinery

Ethanol Production

Starch Modification

Others

Based on end products, the corn wet-milling market is segmented into the following:

Ethanol

Corn Oil

Starches

Gluten Meal & Feed

Sweeteners

Corn Wet-milling Market:Overview

Based on corn types, dent accounts for the largest share in the corn wet-milling market over the forecast period owing to high usage of dent for the production of corn syrup, animal feed, starch, and ethanol. Based on end products segment, corn gluten feed is a cost effective product which is an alternative to traditional feed and helps in reducing sub-acute acidosis and improve feed efficiency. Moreover, sweeteners are the most significant refined corn product account for around 55% of the US nutrient sweetener market followed by ethanol which is increasing as a burning preference for motor fuels. According to US Census Bureau, between 2007 and 2009, wet milling systems in the US is growing by 1.2 Mn bushels per month.

Corn Wet-milling Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, corn wet-milling market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the corn wet-milling market in terms of market share followed by Europe, Japan owing to the presence of many industries such as textiles, food, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, personal care and others in these regions. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of rising demand for processed food, increasing customer base, high production and consumption of corn related products.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13046

Corn Wet-milling Market:Key Players

Key players of corn wet-milling market are Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, Bunge Limited, Grain Processing Corporation, Agri-Industries Holding Limited, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company and Roquette Corporate.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, material and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]