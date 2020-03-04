Current and Future Advancement in the Denatured Alcohol Market by Trends, Demand by 2024 ll Commercial Alcohols, Warner Graham Company

Denatured alcohol is produced by applying bright colored dyes to distinguish itself from other household chemicals. Denatured alcohol has an extensive application including indoor uses such as glass cleaning, heating fuel removing make-up or ink stains and others. Denatured alcohol contains ethyl alcohol that is usually derived from corn starch and grains whereas the rest of the content is methanol which is a wood stock extract which thereby makes denatured alcohol an eco-friendly alternative for hazardous household chemicals. Owing to the eco-friendly attributes, denatured alcohol market is expected to witness a significant demand growth over the forecast period.

Denatured alcohol, commonly known as methylated spirits that a wide application both indoor and outdoor. Denatured alcohol is an amalgamation of ethyl alcohol and additive chemicals that are generally unpalatable for human consumption.

Denatured Alcohol: Market Dynamics

Denatured alcohol market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for household chemicals followed by industrial usage. Denatured alcohol, owing to its varied applications as a solvent and fuel both indoor and outdoor. The need for a cleaning and sanitizing agent in commercial and industrial environments contributes to the increasing demand for denatured alcohol market. Denatured alcohol is treated with different chemicals which are unfit for recreational drinkers, thereby making it suitable for household usage.

Denatured alcohol dries out very easily and can get evaporated if not stored carefully. Containers need to be stored in cool and shaded places having sealed and packed tightly to prevent evaporation. Denatured alcohol, if consumed can cause severe health hazards such as permanent destruction of the optic nerve. Denatured alcohol is similar to ethanol in terms of odor and appearance which makes it difficult in distinguishing between the two which can be a major challenge for the customers. Denatured alcohol contains high amount of toxics which if used to clean the common household areas such as living room or kitchen can be harmful. Denature alcohol along with its quality of a cleaning solvent can also restrain the growth of the market due to its hazardous effects.

Among the chemical additives used in denatured alcohol, methanol, derived from wood stock is traditionally the main additive used in the manufacturing of denatured alcohol. Denatured alcohol serves as an excellent cleaning solvent such as for cleaning window panes and glasses, metal parts in instrument and automobiles, remove rigid stains of makeup, ink or grass. Denatured alcohol is also used in manufacturing French Polish which is a high quality stain that is applied to wooden furniture. It is also used as a mold and mildew remover especially in commercials and industrial buildings which are vulnerable to extremes of humidity. Denatured alcohol is also used as a fuel for alcohol lamps, oil heaters.

Denatured Alcohol: Regional Segmentation

The geographical coverage for denatured alcoh

ol market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and China (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Canada, in North America accounts for a dominant share in the global denatured alcohol market followed by Europe. APAC poses potential opportunity for the denatured alcohol market to grow owing to the increasing commercial and industrial sector.

Denatured Alcohol: Key Players

Some of the market players in the global denatured alcohol market includes Commercial Alcohols, Warner Graham Company, Dow Chemical, BASF, SABIC and others.

Denature Alcohol: Segmentation

Denature alcohol market can be segmented on the basis of chemical additives which include:

Methanol

Isopropyl alcohol

Acetone

Methyl ethyl Ketone

Denatonium

Methyl isobutyl ketone

Naphtha

Benzene

Pyridine

Others

